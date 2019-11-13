Aclara SmartClose Capacitor Switch Used by Electric Cooperative to Solve Power Quality Issues at Amusement Park

The transients, caused by capacitor bank switching, became a problem when the Silver Dollar City Theme Park installed its Outlaw Run roller coaster . The operation of the roller coaster (large motor load) caused two large capacitor banks to switch in to offset the large inductive load. However, the switching of two large capacitor banks resulted in high charging currents. These presented themselves as a short-duration fault, subsequently blowing the fuses and shutting down power to the ride.

More details on the problem and WRVEC's solution are detailed in a new case study .

The utility solved the problem by installing a SmartClose synchronous zero-voltage close capacitor switch, which is guaranteed to always close at the zero-voltage point on each of the three phases of alternating current electric power. This helped eliminate the over-voltage transients, and as a result reduced the high charging currents.

"The SmartClose switch ensures that our capacitor switching operations are not going to cause any issues for the newer high-tech control systems that are going to be on that ride," said Reiny Cash, chief engineer at WRVEC.

"The SmartClose is unique because it is a plug and play, factory-calibrated switch. Other zero-voltage solutions in the market are field-calibrated switches that require a special zero-voltage controller in addition to the capacitor bank controller," said Balaji Santhanam, product manager at Aclara for distribution automation products. "Due to the added complexity, these solutions are inaccurate and substantially increases the cost of training, installation and commissioning."

Cash said the SmartClose not only solved the problem but was also easy to install. He added that the utility plans on expanding use of the switch on another capacitor bank in the park.

"The fact that this switch is packaged as a plug-and-play assembly where the end user really does not have to know anything more about it is, I think, the biggest benefit," said Cash. "We are getting another one of these SmartClose switches to use on another capacitor bank serving the park," Cash said.

Download the case study for more details on how to solve the problem of over-voltage transients.

