ACLC and Innovaccer to Jointly Showcase New Value-Based Care Collaborative at HIMSS '21

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, and the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC), are jointly showcasing their new Value-Based Care (VBC) Center of Excellence at kiosk C1400-16 at the HIMSS 2021 conference, taking place next week in Las Vegas. The ACLC, a division in the College of Health Professions of Western Governors University, is a nonprofit, peer-learning organization where members work together to develop VBC competencies, and build resources and tools for peers.

With the support of leading industry experts, the VBC Center of Excellence will help healthcare stakeholders transition to VBC by developing workflows, strategies, and other essentials to deliver high-quality care. The VBC Center of Excellence will provide the tools and resources HIT leaders need to achieve VBC; address issues associated with shifting, sustaining, and growing in alternative payment models; and keep members updated on important industry news and trends.

"Healthcare is experiencing a digital transformation that's been decades in the making, and forward-thinking leaders are embracing innovation as a driving force for value-based care," said Eric Weaver, Executive Director at the ACLC. "HIMSS '21 is the ideal time and place to bring the industry together for post-pandemic digital health ideation. The ACLC and Innovaccer are here to support every innovator in their race to value."

At HIMSS 2021, the ACLC and Innovaccer will also unveil the VBC Center of Excellence's first initiative: the Health Value Learning Accelerator Series. This new series includes several educational sessions covering how organizations can successfully transition to VBC models. The first workshop will take place in September.

"HIMSS '21 is all about change, and in how long-held approaches to reimbursement and the technology that supports reimbursement, are under immense pressure to evolve," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "The ACLC and Innovaccer share a vision for the future of value-based care, and at this year's HIMSS conference, we make great strides together to help healthcare leaders succeed in today's complex healthcare landscape, and tomorrow's promising future."

You can visit the Value-Based Care Center of Excellence website to learn more about this new ACLC-Innovaccer initiative.

About the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC)

The ACLC is a nonprofit, peer-learning member organization focused on accelerating the transition to value-based care. The Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC) is a non-profit organization with a mission to accelerate the readiness of healthcare organizations to succeed in value-based payment models. The ACLC is a division in the College of Health Professions at Western Governors University (WGU), a non-profit, competency-based, online University. WGU is recognized nationally by leaders and students as leading in innovative and accessible education.

Founded by former Secretary of Health and Human Services, Gov. Mike Leavitt, and former Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Mark McClellan, the ACLC serves as the foundation for health care stakeholders across the industry to collaborate on improving the care delivery system.

To learn more about the ACLC, visit accountablecareLC.org.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

