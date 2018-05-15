ACLI Hosts A Celebration of Israel's 70th Anniversary and US Embassy Move to Jerusalem

This hallmark collaborative event marked the 70th Anniversary of the Jewish state, the 51st anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel, and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. It was attended by Christian leaders from over 40 countries, scores of American organizations, and highlighted over 50 Millennial leaders demonstrating that the movement of Christian support for Israel is global, broad-based, and is positioning itself for the future.

The US Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) oversees the network of American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) which tirelessly petitioned and lobbied the Trump administration to support the moving of the embassy to Jerusalem.

"The significance of today is not lost on those who love and support Israel and on those who understand the biblical and historical significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people," said ICEJ US Director Susan Michael. "The move of the embassy to Jerusalem is momentous due to the fact that it officially recognizes what the state of Israel has always maintained – that Jerusalem is the rightful capital of Israel. This is truly a triumphant celebration."

"We celebrate Israel's 70th anniversary and the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem," said Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) President and CEO Gordon Robertson. "And we rejoice that God is fulfilling prophecy, making Israel 'a light to the nations.'"

Monday's summit covered relevant topics ranging from "Israel at 70" to "The Israel Divide in the Millennial Generation" to "Prophesy and Technology: How Israel Leverages Innovation for the Benefit of Humanity."

The entire event was sponsored by 42 different organizations, namely the two co-sponsors, The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem and the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Additional sponsors for the three-day summit included:

Platinum

The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry

National Religious Broadcasters (NRB)

Operation Exodus

Gold

Bridges for Peace

Christians United for Israel Action Fund

Family Research Council

Hatikvah Films

Israel Allies Foundation

Museum of the Bible

The American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) network is a project of the US Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ).

Contact:

Daryl Hedding

US Deputy Director

International Christian Embassy Jerusalem

615-895-9830

daryl.hedding@icejusa.org

