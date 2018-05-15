ACLI Hosts A Celebration of Israel's 70th Anniversary and US Embassy Move to Jerusalem

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) celebrated Israel's 70th anniversary and the US Embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem with the Israel: Seventy and Strong Summit.
The three-day joyous event, which hosted an international assembly of pro-Israel Christian leaders, commenced with a gala banquet at the Museum of the Bible on Sunday, May 13, continued with an all-day summit of presentations and briefings on Monday, May 14, and concluded with a Jerusalem Day celebration event on Tuesday, May 15.
This hallmark collaborative event marked the 70th Anniversary of the Jewish state, the 51st anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel, and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. It was attended by Christian leaders from over 40 countries, scores of American organizations, and highlighted over 50 Millennial leaders demonstrating that the movement of Christian support for Israel is global, broad-based, and is positioning itself for the future.
The US Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) oversees the network of American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) which tirelessly petitioned and lobbied the Trump administration to support the moving of the embassy to Jerusalem.
"The significance of today is not lost on those who love and support Israel and on those who understand the biblical and historical significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people," said ICEJ US Director Susan Michael. "The move of the embassy to Jerusalem is momentous due to the fact that it officially recognizes what the state of Israel has always maintained – that Jerusalem is the rightful capital of Israel. This is truly a triumphant celebration."
"We celebrate Israel's 70th anniversary and the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem," said Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) President and CEO Gordon Robertson. "And we rejoice that God is fulfilling prophecy, making Israel 'a light to the nations.'"
Monday's summit covered relevant topics ranging from "Israel at 70" to "The Israel Divide in the Millennial Generation" to "Prophesy and Technology: How Israel Leverages Innovation for the Benefit of Humanity."
The entire event was sponsored by 42 different organizations, namely the two co-sponsors, The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem and the Christian Broadcasting Network.
Additional sponsors for the three-day summit included:
Platinum
- The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry
- National Religious Broadcasters (NRB)
- Operation Exodus
Gold
- Bridges for Peace
- Christians United for Israel Action Fund
- Family Research Council
- Hatikvah Films
- Israel Allies Foundation
- Museum of the Bible
The American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) network is a project of the US Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ).
Contact:
Daryl Hedding
US Deputy Director
International Christian Embassy Jerusalem
615-895-9830
daryl.hedding@icejusa.org
