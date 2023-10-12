Aclid Closes Oversubscribed $3.3 Million Seed Funding Round to Advance Biosecurity and Compliance

Startup creates security and compliance automation platform for gene and oligo synthesis providers

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclid, the security and compliance automation platform for the biotechnology industry, today announced it closed an oversubscribed seed financing of $3.3 million. The funding will enable Aclid to meet customer demand for its real-time screening and verification platform.

The financing was led by 2048 Ventures and IA Ventures.

"Before Aclid, DNA synthesis providers struggled with error-prone, time-consuming, and expensive manual approaches to biosecurity and compliance. We knew we could make an automated product that is simple to deploy, keeps security teams focused on the most important risks, and always up-to-date with the latest regulations," said Kevin Flyangolts, Aclid Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Gene synthesis providers using our solution already spend less time reviewing orders and managing compliance. We're excited to have the support of 2048 Ventures, IA Ventures, and our advisors to help secure DNA synthesis, the foundation of the bioeconomy. "

Julie Wolf, Ph.D., principal at 2048 Ventures, commented, "DNA synthesis is rapidly growing and decentralizing – a great step toward building a better future with biology. As the industry grows, we must ensure that this critical technology is used for the benefit of humanity. Aclid's biosecurity platform ensures the safe and rapid growth of the bioeconomy."

Securing Gene Synthesis to Reduce Risks
In July 2023, Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Representative Anna Eshoo (CA-16) introduced the Securing Gene Synthesis Act that mandates DNA synthesis providers to comply with screening regulations.

Separately, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is strengthening its 2010 Screening Framework Guidance for Providers of Synthetic Double-Stranded DNA to cover oligonucleotides and gene synthesis equipment, including bench-top DNA synthesizers.

"In the 13 years since the release of the first DNA screening guidelines, security, and compliance have never been more important or more challenging for the gene synthesis industry," said Harris Wang, Ph.D., Aclid Scientific Founder. "By automating the most time-consuming parts of the process - customer verifications and follow-up - Aclid makes it easy for gene synthesis providers to stay compliant."

Aclid was founded by Columbia University Professor of Systems Biology Harris Wang, Ph.D., and Kevin Flyangolts. Bringing together their synthetic biology and engineering backgrounds, they formed Aclid to make genetic engineering safer.

About Aclid
Aclid is the security and compliance automation platform for biotechnology. Gene synthesis providers use Aclid to verify customers, screen DNA and RNA orders for pathogenic and toxic elements, and automate compliance checks. As the bioeconomy becomes more accessible and grows from the adoption of digital tools, lab automation, and AI, it also creates new security concerns. Aclid is growing the bioeconomy by making genetic engineering more accessible and safer. For more information, visit aclid.bio or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About 2048 Ventures
2048 Ventures is a thesis-driven, earliest-stage venture capital firm that leads pre-seed and seed rounds in startups that are building businesses differentiated through technology and data. 2048 Ventures is a distributed team that invests across the US, Canada, and the UK. For more information, visit 2048.vc.

About IA Ventures
IA Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in software businesses ahead of product-market fit. Since its founding in 2010, IA has backed more than 100 companies including Datadog, The Trade Desk, TransferWise, Flatiron Health, Komodo Health, DataRobot, DigitalOcean, and Recorded Future. For more information, visit iaventures.com.

Aclid

