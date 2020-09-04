ACLIM8's Elite Adventurer Tool, COMBAR PRO, is Showcased on Raised by Wolves, a Serialized Sci-Fi Series From Master Storyteller and Filmmaker Ridley Scott

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACLIM8 announces their elite adventure tool, the COMBAR PRO, is showcased on Raised by Wolves, a serialized sci-fi series appearing on HBO Max from master storyteller and filmmaker Ridley Scott.

We were informed by Props Buyer that Ridley Scott himself chose our tool over our competition to be used in the film. While this is science fiction, COMBAR is a true reality that has already been tested for special units around the world.

ACLIM8 COMBAR PRO

ACLIM8 designs and manufactures multi-use outdoor equipment, focusing on an uncompromised level of design, materials, and functionality. Their COMBAR Pro has a wide range of uses in every adventure as it combines the five essential tools: knife, saw, hammer, axe, and spade in one compact, durable, and easy-to-carry unit.

What Consumers are Saying:

"Got the Combar a month ago and I'm speechless. We went camping and it was so cool taking it out and watching the look on our friends' faces. I used it the whole weekend and I'm in love." – Iftach W., Verified Amazon Reviewer

"We got the Combar last month. The tool is very useful and reliable. We would offer it to anyone who work in the field, travel or hunt." – Shay S., Verified Amazon Reviewer

About the Company:

Founded in 2014, ACLIM8 brought their exclusive 5-in-1 elite tool to market in 2018 and have been selling it successfully internationally. The COMBAR was developed by extensive field research and our founders' personal experiences as adventurers who served for over 20 years in the Israeli Special Forces.

