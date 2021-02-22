Aclivia Launches Premium Quality Health Supplement Products in the USA Amid Growing Demand in the Pandemic

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled demand for health supplement products all over the world. People are increasingly taking nutrition & supplements daily to improve their immunity and overall health. As per the stats, the industry is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% and is projected to reach USD 29.40 billion by 2027.

Considering the growing demand for health & dietary supplements, Aclivia launches in the USA to provide the highest quality and locally made nutritional supplements to consumers. You can buy premium quality supplement products for digestive health, immune health, weight management & general health by visiting our website to achieve a healthy & nutritious life.

The official spokesperson from Aclivia, Himanshu Patel, shared the purpose to launch the brand:

"ACLIVIA is a combination of two principles: ACTIVE and LIFE. We focus on bringing consumers the best NUTRITION at accessible prices to help them live an ACTIVE & HEALTHY LIFE. We want to please our consumers and support those in need. To achieve this goal, the percentage of every dollar spent on one of our products will go towards established initiatives that support nutrition for children and families in developing countries. When our consumers choose ACLIVIA, they create a healthy life for themselves and disadvantaged communities alike.

Unlike other supplement companies, we will not claim that our products can perform miracles. Instead, we will focus on the real nutritional benefits and the wellness that they create."

All the Aclivia products are made in the USA and come with the following benefits:



FDA Registered Facility to follow high standards

Third-Party LAB Tested for purity, potency & contamination

GMP Certified Facility to ensure safety standards

100% satisfaction guarantee

Aclivia supplements are best for anyone looking to better their immune system, energy levels, mental health, emotional health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. The company is giving a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on orders above $35. For more details or to buy dietary supplements, visit the website: https://aclivianutrition.com

