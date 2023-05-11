ACLJ Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Nevada Public School Student Forced to Perform Pornographic Script

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) has just filed a lawsuit against Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) for forcing a 15 year-old female student to perform a pornographic script, and then participating in a cover up.

As reported at ACLJ.org and Fox News, the lawsuit alleges that a student in the Las Vegas area school district was forced to perform a profanity-laced, sexually explicit monologue before the entire class as a graded assignment. School officials then lied to the parents. Finally, the school board banned the parent from even reading the words the student had been forced to say before the school board, as the content was deemed too explicit to be read in public.

ACLJ states that CCSD violated the student's First Amendment rights by compelling her, a minor, to read a monologue that is sexual and obscene. But they decided to go a step further and violate her mother's First Amendment right to speak when they refused to let her read the same monologue at the CCSD School Board Meeting that they made her daughter recite in front of her class.

Moreover, the State of Nevada recognizes the parental right to direct the sexual education of their children, including material relating to the "human reproductive system and . . . sexual responsibility." NRS 389.036. In order to educate children on sexual topics, the state requires several levels of approval to be obtained by the parents, along with special qualifications for each teacher.

The ACLJ has stepped in alongside Lex Tecnica Ltd. to represent this family in a lawsuit against CCSD to protect their rights.

Jordan Sekulow, ACLJ's Executive Director, says: "Public Schools are entrusted with millions of children across the United States, and we would expect that, at a minimum, they would not sexualize our children in the name of education. Unfortunately, however, Nevada's Clark County School District violated its duty to our clients, Candra & Terrell Evans, when a teacher required their child to perform a sexually explicit and obscene monologue for a graded assignment. The ACLJ has stepped in to protect this family against a rogue school district who thinks they are above the law."

Adds Sekulow: "Today we filed an Amended Complaint against the CCSD and look forward to litigating this case in court."

Read the full complaint here.

About ACLJ: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights, is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit ACLJ.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brian Mayes

615-771-2040

[email protected]

SOURCE American Center for Law and Justice