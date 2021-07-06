ACLJ Scores Major Victory Against State Department, Obtains Unredacted Jen Psaki Email Regarding Secret Obama-Biden Iran Deal Negotiations

"They lied to the American people about the most critical and controversial diplomatic negotiations in decades." Tweet this

The court agreed with the ACLJ and rejected the State Department's claims that this was protected by the presidential communications privilege. The Biden State Department was required to turn over this information directly to the ACLJ, which has now obtained the full email.



"It's rather alarming that Ms. Psaki has authorized herself to determine when she should and should not tell the truth, considering that she now speaks for the White House and President Biden," says Jordan Sekulow, ACLJ Executive Director. "The Obama Administration – of which then-Vice President Biden was an integral part – engaged in closed-door negotiations with Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world, long before the public knew. And then they tried to obscure the facts to cover it up. They lied to the American people about the most critical and controversial diplomatic negotiations in decades."



This is a critical victory but raises new questions: Why was the Obama-Biden Administration so intent on keeping this information from the American public, and why is the Biden Administration continuing that effort? The ACLJ will continue to press for answers as we litigate a number of FOIA lawsuits that seek answers to these questions.

