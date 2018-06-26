ACLJ: Supreme Court Decision Backing Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers Brings An End To The "Abortion Distortion" Factor

Today's Supreme Court decision reverses a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit – concluding that the challengers are likely to succeed on the merits of their claim that the California Reproductive FACT Act violates the First Amendment.

"This is a significant victory for pro-life pregnancy centers and the decision represents a tremendous victory for the First Amendment," said Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the ACLJ. "This decision brings an end to the troubling abortion distortion factor. The court clearly understood that First Amendment free speech rights cannot be applied differently – one set of rules for those protecting the right-to-life, and another for those promoting abortion."

Under the California law, licensed pregnancy centers were required to post notices about abortion services. It also required unlicensed centers to inform clients that they are not medical facilities.

In today's decision on NIFLA v. Becerra, the court sent the case back to the lower court for further consideration.

The ACLJ has been very involved in defending the rights of pro-life pregnancy centers. It filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in this case. The ACLJ also filed suit on behalf of three crisis pregnancy centers – LivingWell Medical Clinic, Pregnancy Care Center of the North Coast, and Confidence Pregnancy Center – challenging the California law. The ACLJ also filed a Petition For Writ of Certiorari – asking the high court to take our case.

