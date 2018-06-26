"The decision by the Supreme Court reflects what we have argued from the very start – the Proclamation is squarely within the scope of Presidential authority and represents a tremendous victory in ongoing efforts to defend and protect America," said Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the ACLJ, which filed an amicus brief in the case. "The President must be permitted to take the actions necessary to safeguard this nation and we're delighted that the Supreme Court found the Proclamation to be constitutional."

The ACLJ has been active in defending President Trump's travel ban. The ACLJ filed an amicus brief with the high court on behalf of itself and nearly 300,000 people who signed on to the ACLJ's Committee to Defend Our National Security from Terror.

Led by Chief Counsel Jay Sekulow, the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on constitutional law, is based in Washington, D.C. and is online at www.aclj.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Print: Gene Kapp (757) 575-9520

For Broadcast: Anna Hutsell or Janna Dawson (770) 813-0000

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aclj-supreme-court-upholding-travel-ban-represents-a-tremendous-victory-in-ongoing-efforts-to-defend-and-protect-america-300672529.html

SOURCE American Center for Law and Justice

Related Links

http://www.aclj.org

