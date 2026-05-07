ACLM Announces 2026 Lifestyle Medicine Annual Conference Focused on Health Restoration and Care Transformation

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the opening of registration and a partial list of keynotes for its accredited, hybrid 2026 Lifestyle Medicine Annual Conference, set for November 8 to 11. The event, which this year will feature a record number of concurrent sessions, will showcase the latest research, education, and clinical practice integration of lifestyle medicine, including food as medicine, as the standard of care for a transformed and sustainable system of healthcare delivery to address the nation's epidemic of chronic disease.

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the opening of registration and a partial list of keynote presenters for its 2026 Lifestyle Medicine Annual Conference set for November 8 to 11, in person at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Fla., with virtual registration also available. The hybrid event will showcase how lifestyle medicine has changed the paradigm of medical education and clinical practice, with a focus on chronic disease root-cause interventions that deliver health restoration and medicine de-escalation, as opposed to the disease management status quo.

"I'm thrilled to welcome our global community to the 2026 American College of Lifestyle Medicine Annual Meeting - an event designed to energize, connect, and equip every attendee to advance health restoration and leverage lifestyle medicine principles as the foundation of effective healthcare," said Conference Co-Chair Meagan Grega, MD, FACLM, DipABLM. "Whether joining us in person or online, participants can expect a dynamic, high-impact experience filled with practical education, meaningful networking, and inspiring keynote sessions from visionary leaders in the field that translate directly into better patient care and healthier communities."

Attendee enthusiasm for the event is continually reflected year after year through in-person attendance sellouts, post-conference surveys and testimonials such as these:

"I thought I'd learned everything in medical school and residency, but I came to this conference and learned so many more things," said John McHugh, MD, FACOG, DipABLM, FACLM.

"Seeing that many people engaging, listening, learning and figuring out how to work together across disciplines to advance the mission of making our patients healthier was the most exciting thing for me," said Steven J. Fleischman, MD, MBA.

"The conference was a wonderful experience for me to connect with like-minded medical students and residents, as well as professionals in lifestyle medicine," said Paige Stearn Juriga, OMS-III. "It was a way for me to see how I can truly incorporate lifestyle medicine into my future practice…so inspirational! The conference excited me about the future of healthcare."

Keynote Presenters

A partial list of keynote presenters includes:

A panel moderated by ACLM President Padmaja Patel, with CMS Chief of Staff and Deputy Administrator Stephanie Carlton; CMS Chief Medical Officer for Original Medicare Jake Quinton, MD, MS, MPH; and Deputy National Coordinator for Health IT, Policy at the HHS Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) Mark Atalla, PharmD, MBA

Todd LaPorte, president and CEO of HonorHealth

Kyu Rhee, MD, MPP, president and CEO of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC)

Dawn Mussallem, DO, DipABLM, global chief medical officer at Fountain Life

Judson Brewer, MD, PhD, director of Research and Innovation at the Mindfulness Center at Brown University

Valter Longo, PhD, director of the Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California–Leonard Davis School of Gerontology

Shad Marvasti, MD, MPH, DipABFM, DipABLM, executive director of Whole Health and the Integrative Health and Lifestyle Medicine Institute at HonorHealth

Michael Greger, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, author and founder of NutritionFacts.org

A pediatrics panel comprising Reshma Shah, MD, MPH; Jaclyn Albin, MD, CCMS, DipABLM; and Qadira Ali, MD, MPH, DipABLM, FACLM

In addition to its all-star lineup of keynote presenters, the conference will include a record number of concurrent sessions on a wide array of relevant topics, a carefully vetted, expected-to-sell-out exhibitor pavilion, award presentations, and networking opportunities with medical professionals and industry leaders. Research Row will again be featured onsite, highlighting some 200 published research abstracts.

Concurrent Sessions

Concurrent sessions for the in-person event will be offered in four tracks:

Application of Lifestyle Medicine - This track showcases the application of evidence-based lifestyle medicine in a variety of settings.

- This track showcases the application of evidence-based lifestyle medicine in a variety of settings. Interprofessional Lifestyle Medicine Track - This track highlights the importance of the many roles and clinicians that bring lifestyle medicine to the forefront of healthcare.

- This track highlights the importance of the many roles and clinicians that bring lifestyle medicine to the forefront of healthcare. Healthcare Transformation through Lifestyle Medicine Track - This track focuses on the transformative use and operationalization of lifestyle medicine across sectors.

- This track focuses on the transformative use and operationalization of lifestyle medicine across sectors. Current Issues in Healthcare Track - The sessions in this track emphasize the critical role of lifestyle medicine interventions in the current healthcare environment.

"LM2026 is a dynamic, interdisciplinary conference experience that attendees can personalize to fit their unique interests," said Conference Co-Chair Cheryl True, MD, DipABLM, FACLM. "A blend of keynotes, four tracks of concurrent sessions, along with research poster presentations, provides a robust immersion into lifestyle medicine, encompassing evidence-based, practical, clinical, and innovative topics delivered by experts in the field. Attendees are energized by relevant, ready-to-implement ideas, techniques and tools that can revitalize health and care for patients and practitioners. Lifestyle medicine is real medicine, real people, and real results."

An impressive selection of 15 in-depth, pre-conference workshops are available to in-person attendees. Four virtual post-conference workshops will be available to both in-person and online attendees. All workshops are available as add-ons to the registration process, at additional cost.

LM2026 registrants will include primary care and specialist MDs and DOs, physician associates, nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, registered dietitians, exercise physiologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists and other behavioral health professionals, health coaches, and other members of the interdisciplinary clinical practice team, as well as medical educators, healthcare executives, students, medical residents, and others seeking to learn more about the growing field of lifestyle medicine and/or establish or expand lifestyle medicine clinical practices.

Virtual Option

LM2026 Online includes a livestream of keynote presentations and on-demand access to the concurrent sessions, as well as interactive networking opportunities, free bonus content and four virtual post-conference workshops (at an additional fee). The online conference master of ceremonies for the third year will be Jonathan Bonnet, MD, MPH, FACLM, DipABLM.

Information regarding continuing education credit—including eligible sessions, professions, and claiming details—will be shared following completion of the accreditation review process. For reference, accreditation information from last year's conference is available here. Registrants will also receive one year of access to plenary and concurrent session recordings.

For more information about the conference or to register, visit Lifestyle Medicine Conference 2026 - American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

In-person registration will close on Tuesday, November 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The conference is capped at 2,300 in-person registrants and has been a sellout every year. Register now to ensure the opportunity to attend in-person. Virtual registration will remain open throughout the conference, with unlimited virtual registration capacity. In-person workshop registration will close when the workshops reach capacity, although most workshops sell out far in advance of the deadline.

The American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM) certification exam will be offered on a day of the participant's choice between November 21st and December 6th, at a Prometric Testing Center of choice. Registration for the exam will close September 30 at 6 p.m. PST. Attendance at LM2026, either in person or online, satisfies the live CME prerequisite to sit for the ABLM certification exam.

About ACLM®

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the medical professional society defining and advancing lifestyle medicine as the new standard of care. ACLM leads this fastest-growing medical specialty, translating evidence-based lifestyle interventions into education, certification, and real-world clinical practice to treat the root causes of chronic disease at scale. With more than 100,000 trained professionals and hundreds of health systems and institutions integrating lifestyle medicine worldwide, ACLM has delivered more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals since 2004—equipping clinicians to improve outcomes, restore health, and reduce the burden of chronic disease through treatment, remission, and prevention. Through education, board certification, and system-level integration, ACLM ensures that evidence becomes practice, reshaping healthcare around a root-cause focus and outcomes that last.

SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine