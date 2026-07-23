ACLM's Lifestyle Medicine Residency Curriculum earns 2026 AAMSE Profiles of Excellence Award

The curriculum was created to address a longstanding gap in physician training by equipping residents with competency-based medical education and skills to treat, reverse and prevent chronic disease through evidence-based lifestyle interventions. It has been implemented in more than 480 programs across over 230 sites nationwide.

ST. LOUIS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the recipient of the 2026 American Association of Medical Society Executives (AAMSE) Profiles of Excellence Award in the Education Category, Large Organization Division, for its Lifestyle Medicine Residency Curriculum (LMRC). The award recognizes medical professional societies that advance the field of organized medicine and improve the lives of physicians and the patients they serve.

The LMRC was created to address a longstanding gap in physician training by equipping residents with competency-based medical education and skills to treat, reverse and prevent chronic disease through evidence-based lifestyle interventions. The curriculum integrates lifestyle medicine into routine clinical training, emphasizing behavior change counseling, practical clinical tools, and real-world application in patient care.

Since its launch, the LMRC has grown from an innovative approach to lifestyle medicine education into a national graduate medical education initiative spanning more than 480 residency programs across over 230 sites.

Residents participating in the LMRC report increased knowledge in lifestyle medicine, greater integration in clinical practice, and improvements in professional satisfaction. Reported patient-level outcomes include improvements in key health indicators, quality of life, and chronic disease management, as well as reductions in medication use. The LMRC is the only nationally available residency pathway aligned with board certification in lifestyle medicine, creating a direct bridge between physician training, clinical competency, and professional advancement.

ACLM Medical Director of Education Brenda Rea, MD, DrPH, PT, RD, DipABLM, FACLM, accepted the award at the AAMSE Annual Conference July 15-17 in Louisville, KY.

"This recognition is a testament to the vision, dedication, and collaboration of the many educators, residency leaders, and clinicians who have helped bring lifestyle medicine into graduate medical education," Dr. Rea said. "By equipping future physicians with the skills to address the root causes of chronic disease, the LMRC is helping transform patient care while improving physician confidence and effectiveness. We are honored that AAMSE has recognized the impact of this work."

About ACLM®

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society building the infrastructure to scale lifestyle medicine as the new standard of care. ACLM translates evidence-based lifestyle interventions into education, certification, and implementation, equipping physicians, healthcare professionals, and systems of care to treat the root causes of chronic disease. Since 2004, ACLM has trained more than 100,000 health professionals and made more than 1.75 million hours of accredited continuing education available through courses and conferences for physicians and health professionals. With hundreds of institutional partners worldwide, ACLM is helping healthcare move from a system designed to manage disease to one capable of restoring health.

SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine