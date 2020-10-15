ACLU, National Women's Law Center, TIME'S UP and The Leadership Education Fund Join Forces to Produce "A Read-In for RBG," a Ruth Bader Ginsburg Celebrity Tribute Video Calling on Viewers to Vote to Honor Her Legacy

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A collection of prominent civil rights organizations today released a powerful new video to honor the remarkable legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"A Read-In for RBG," which was produced for the ACLU, the National Women's Law Center, TIME'S UP Foundation, and The Leadership Conference Education Fund, features performances by a high-profile collection of actors, musicians, and artists including Pamela Adlon, Selma Blair, Steve Buscemi, Courteney Cox, Robert De Niro, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Allison Janney, Laura Linney, Debra Messing, John Turturro, Jason Wu, and many others, all reading from Justice Ginsburg's finest writings, as curated by legal scholar Maya Wiley.

The nonpartisan video, which can be seen here, concludes by calling upon viewers to vote and support the convening organizations.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recognized that dismantling the patriarchy and fighting sex discrimination is necessary not only for women's liberation, but to strive for a United States where 'We the People' means all of us – regardless of gender," said ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero. "We will use each day to carry forward her legacy of fighting for gender justice—this includes making our voices heard at the polls."

"Women who today enjoy more rights and freedoms than our mothers did are Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's living legacy. In her honor, in honor of our caregivers, frontline workers, the more than 200,000 American lives lost to the COVID pandemic, and on behalf of the rights of all people across this great country — we must be sure to vote. Everything we care about is at stake," said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of TIME'S UP Foundation.

"Justice Ginsburg was a champion for equal rights. She dedicated her entire career, on and off the Court, to protecting the rights of millions of people in America, including women, people of color, and LGBTQ individuals. Her jurisprudence serves as an enduring reminder that the Supreme Court belongs to all of us, not to any party or politician. Yet, in the face of a deadly pandemic and in the middle of an election cycle when millions of people have already cast their vote for the president and senators, President Trump, Senator McConnell, and Senator Graham have all prioritized confirming a nominee who would take away healthcare for millions of people, do irreparable harm to Justice Ginsburg's legacy, and would set back civil rights back for generations. We fight – and vote - for Justice Ginsburg's legacy, our rights, and our future," said Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference Education Fund.

"Justice Ginsburg was not just a trailblazer for women and the architect of so many of our foundational rights - she was a bearer of our country's conscience," said Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center. "She was a north star for what a better union could look like – for all of us. We must extend the power she gave us by exercising the power we have: our vote."

