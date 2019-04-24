ACLU of Nevada Honors Sinclair Broadcast Group's KSNV News 3 With The "2019 Freedom of the Press" Award

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is pleased to announce its station, KSNV News 3 in Las Vegas, has won the ACLU of Nevada's esteemed "2019 Freedom of the Press" Award for its ongoing investigative series, "Vegas Lost." Led by top journalist John Treanor, Vegas Lost examines critical issues that impact residents of southern Nevada, including homelessness, immigration, and the criminal justice system.

"Your dedication to responsible, effective reporting, and journalistic integrity, has informed millions of viewers throughout southern Nevada," wrote the ACLU of Nevada in a letter to Treanor. "Your coverage of criminal justice issues, especially those around juveniles has shed a light on the plight of juveniles in our justice system and their specific needs."

Treanor, who joined the KSNV News 3 team in June 2013, has covered a wide range of topics including politics, crime and weather over the course of his career. He will accept the award at the ACLU of Nevada's 16th annual Celebration of Civil Liberties.

"The ACLU is famously dedicated to celebrating efforts that defend liberty, democracy, equality and justice, and I am honored that my work is being recognized," said Treanor. "At KSNV, our number one priority is to uncover and report impactful news stories, and we are thankful to be part of the greater Sinclair family. We value Sinclair's commitment to tracking the truth and providing its viewers with valuable information, and strive to emulate Sinclair's overall mission in all of our work."

In addition to this prestigious award, Sinclair's news rooms have won 95 national and regional awards in 2019, solidifying its position as one of the most awarded news organizations in the country.

