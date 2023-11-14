ACMA Introduces First Ever Accredited, Professional Certification for Specialty Pharmaceutical Sales Professionals

News provided by

Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs

14 Nov, 2023, 10:03 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), a globally recognized leader and the first and only accrediting body for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the launch of the first accredited, professional certification program for Specialty Pharmaceutical Sales Professionals. The Certified Specialty Pharmaceutical Professional or (CSPP™) Program, is the first and only accredited certification for the rapidly growing area of specialty pharmaceutical sales.

As of October 2023, there are approximately 5000 specialty drugs in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pipeline for review.  According to a report by the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP), there are approximately 31 specialty drugs in late-stage development that were or were likely to be approved by the FDA in 2023.  Specialty pharmaceutical sales cover a variety of conditions including cancer, inflammatory diseases, and neurological disorders.

"The increased focus by pharmaceutical manufacturers on specialty products means that there will be a greater need for specialized expertise in the area of specialty pharmaceuticals" said William Soliman, Ph.D., BCMAS, ACMA Founder and CEO. "The CSPP program is the most comprehensive training and certification program built for specialty pharmaceutical sales professionals covering both clinical and scientific areas as well as aspects related to biosimilars, drug development, value based care, biologics, and pharmaceutical compliance and regulatory affairs."

CSPP is self-paced and online making it easy for full-time professionals to get certified and accredited. The program takes about 20 hours to complete and includes 24/7 online support for learners via live chat.

The ACMA is committed to promoting best practices and ensuring the highest-level of professionalism and integrity in the pharmaceutical industry. The CSPP certification program signifies ACMA's commitment to equipping specialty pharmaceutical sales professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the rapidly growing specialty pharmaceuticals field.

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) 

The ACMA is a globally recognized, award-winning organization providing solutions for certification, training, analytics, and insights to support the healthcare and life sciences industries. From Medical Affairs to Market Access, Managed Care, Biologics/Biosimilars, Pharmaceutical Sales and Market Research, the ACMA is the standard in the industry for certifying and credentialing pharmaceutical industry professionals in over 80+ countries. The ACMA works with Industry, Regulators, and Academia, among others, to further its mission: Establishing Best-in-Class Practices across the Life Sciences Industry to ensure the most rigorous quality/competency standards are established and globally enforced to elevate patient care. To learn more about CSPP, visit https://www.pharmasalestraining.org/

Contact
Vivian Rivera
Email: [email protected] 
Tel: 1-646-619-3566

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs

Also from this source

Nurses looking to build their careers in the pharmaceutical industry now have a path forward

Nurses looking to build their careers in the pharmaceutical industry now have a path forward

The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), a globally recognized leader and the first and only accrediting body for the pharmaceutical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.