ACMA Launches Pharmaceutical Industry Think Tank Series

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) Think Tank will conduct research, analyze complex issues, and provide informed policy recommendations. The goal is to contribute to informed decision-making in the pharmaceutical industry by offering expertise on various topics, influencing public discourse, and assisting policymakers in developing effective strategies. This aligns with the ACMA mission to raise standards in the pharmaceutical industry.

"The cost of poor. Strategic decisions can hurt a pharmaceutical company, especially during drug launch, said Mena Boules, MD, senior pharmaceutical industry executive.

Identifying and mitigating risks prior to product launch are top priorities for regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies alike.

"In the dynamic landscape of healthcare, a pharmaceutical industry think tank serves as a beacon of innovation and expertise, fostering collaborative research and thought leadership" said William Soliman PhD, BCMAS, Founder of the ACMA.

"We are Guided by a commitment to advancing patient care, it shapes the future of medicine through insightful analysis and strategic recommendations, driving positive change and breakthroughs in the pursuit of global health excellence" said Dr. Soliman.

