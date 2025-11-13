ACMA's Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Board Certification for Medical Science Liaisons

New Field Medical Affairs Training Program Redefines Future of Medical Affairs with BCMAS ® Board Certification Program that teaches AI Literacy.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) is raising the bar for excellence in life sciences by incorporating artificial intelligence training into its flagship certification, The Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS®) program. The program, which trains and board certifies field medical professionals and medical science liaisons(MSLs), teaches MSLs AI literacy and application in their day-to-day role, skills that are critical in the pharmaceutical and health care industry today.

"In the rapidly evolving life sciences landscape, AI literacy is not just an advantage, it's a necessity. The BCMAS® program addresses this need head-on, by providing field medical affairs professionals (MSLs) with the tools and knowledge to use AI effectively, securely, and ethically," said William Soliman, Founder & CEO, ACMA. "This will enable them to drive innovation, improve patient outcomes, and ultimately, redefine the future of medical affairs."

Pharmaceutical industry leaders and AI experts are describing the BCMAS as a "must have" credential for every MSL in the world. "Medical affairs and field medical Affairs leaders in the pharmaceutical industry should strongly consider board-certifying their MSL teams through the BCMAS® program to ensure a consistent high level of competency in AI, business acumen, and scientific knowledge and to avoid being blacklisted long-term in the pharmaceutical industry-because let's face it- AI is here to stay," said, Elaa HIlou, PhD, Associate Director, Life Sciences Strategy, ACMA and former Pfizer R&D Scientist.

Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) are essential to the pharmaceutical industry. They provide unbiased, scientific, and clinical information to healthcare providers, including key thought leaders who influence the future of medicine. Board-certifying MSLs through the BCMAS program ensures they have standardized competencies, enhancing the quality of healthcare in the U.S.

The BCMAS program's integrated AI training equips MSLs/field medical professionals with a practical understanding of how to use artificial intelligence effectively, securely, and compliantly in their daily work.

Professionals Enrolled in the BCMAS program will gain expertise in several key areas:

AI Fundamentals: Understanding how large language models function, including their strengths, biases, and limitations.

Applied Tools Mastery: Using platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity for various tasks such as KOL profiling, capturing and generating medical insights, literature review, clinical trial design, email generation, answering physician inquiries and more.

AI in Drug Development & Clinical Research

Prompt Engineering for Medical Affairs

Automation and Agent Creation: Building non-coding AI agents to streamline workflows, manage repetitive tasks, and boost productivity.

Ethical and Compliant Use: Managing data privacy, bias detection, and hallucination risk, while adhering to FDA and industry standards.

Simulation-Based Learning: Engaging in real-world case studies and interactive modules that prepare professionals to use AI during:

AI literacy is a core competency. Field Medical affairs professionals who integrate AI responsibly will drive the next wave of evidence generation, stakeholder engagement, and data-driven decision-making. As pharmaceutical innovation accelerates and regulatory standards evolve, AI-enabled professionals will be uniquely positioned to:

Translate complex data into actionable insights

Personalize medical engagement

Future-proof their careers as human and machine intelligence converge

Outpace competitors by mastering the intersection of medicine and AI

The BCMAS program equips field medical affairs and MSL professionals to become AI-enabled leaders capable of transforming insights into impact, driving ethical innovation, and shaping the future of global healthcare.

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)

The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) is the global leader in life sciences accreditation, certification, and professional training, setting the gold standard for excellence across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Through its flagship Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS®) program, ACMA empowers medical affairs and field medical professionals (MSLs) to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence, equipping them with the AI literacy, compliance insight, and scientific acumen needed to drive innovation responsibly into the next century. Recognized by industry leaders, academic institutions, and regulatory stakeholders, ACMA continues to redefine what it means to be a future-ready, AI-enabled medical science liaison committed to advancing standards, elevating trust, and shaping the future of global healthcare. For more information, Click here.

