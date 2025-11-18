Acme Equipment Adds Another North Dakota Location

New Minot Store is Kubota Dealer for the Region

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acme Equipment announced today it is opening a new location in Minot, N.D., the fourth Acme Equipment store in North Dakota. Acme Equipment, a division of Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, will be assuming responsibility for Kubota sales and service for the Minot area from Acme Tools in Minot, which has been a Kubota dealer since 2004.

The new Acme Equipment store is located at 2001 6th Street SE next to the Acme Tools store on 20th Avenue South in Minot. The 9,500-square-foot facility features a showroom, service counter, offices and training room, and is scheduled to open this week.

"The new Acme Equipment in Minot will support current Kubota customers with award-winning service and provide an excellent sales experience for new customers in a facility dedicated to equipment brands," said Taylor Brown, Kubota operations manager at Acme Tools and Acme Equipment. "The new location expands Acme Equipment's sales and service reach in North Dakota."

Acme Equipment carries all four of Kubota's product categories: Agricultural, Hay/Farm Implements, Construction Equipment and Turf products.

Kubota Tractor Corporation Midwest Division Director Michael Gryp said, "Acme Tools has been a Kubota dealer since 1989 and has expanded and grown its Kubota business in North Dakota and Minnesota selling and servicing our complete line of innovative products." "Acme Tools and Acme Equipment are valuable business partners for Kubota."

Acme Equipment and Acme Tools are established Kubota dealers with additional locations in Grand Forks, Fargo, Bismarck and Williston, N.D., and Bemidji, Minn. Kubota has recognized both Acme Equipment and Acme Tools with its Elite Award of Excellence for Service and Premier Award of Excellence for Sales.

Acme Tools is an omnichannel premier retailer of tools and equipment with more than 75 years of industry experience, 12 retail stores in North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, and a leading authorized online retailer offering more than 100,000 products online from more than 1,200 brands at AcmeTools.com.

SOURCE Acme Tools