Acmemills Launches Natura: A Breakthrough in Sustainable, Flushable Wipes

News provided by

Acmemills

18 May, 2023, 08:44 ET

Acmemills, a Leading Provider of Specialty Nonwoven Fabrics Introduces Natura, Featuring 100% Viscose Spunlace Made from Sustainable Bamboo Pulp

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acmemills, a leading manufacturer of innovative nonwoven fabrics, is proud to announce the launch of Natura, a revolutionary line of flushable and compostable wipes. Designed to address the growing need for environmentally friendly personal hygiene products, Natura offers a sustainable solution that aligns with Acmemills' commitment to responsible manufacturing.

Continue Reading
100% sustainable bamboo fiber
100% sustainable bamboo fiber
Acmemills
Acmemills

Recognizing the urgency to tackle the issues posed by non-flushable wipes in municipal water systems, Acmemills has commissioned new state-of-the-art equipment to enhance Natura's production capabilities. With the introduction of a 2.4-meter and 3.5-meter-wide hydroentangle line, Acmemills is equipped to meet the increasing demand for flushable wipes while maintaining the highest quality standards.

Natura sets itself apart through the utilization of 100% natural fibers, derived from sustainable bamboo pulp. Bamboo, renowned for its rapid growth and minimal ecological impact, serves as the primary source fiber for Natura production.

The need for flushable alternatives has become particularly pressing due to recent legislation introduced in California and Europe. These regulations target the disposal of plastic personal hygiene wipes and aim to minimize their impact on wastewater treatment systems. Natura's innovative solution addresses these concerns head-on by offering flushable wipes that are compatible with municipal water systems, reducing the strain on infrastructure and minimizing the risk of environmental damage.

"We are thrilled to introduce Natura as the ultimate solution to the environmental challenges posed by non-flushable wipes," said Matt Utley, CSO of Acmemills. "Our investment in cutting-edge technology, combined with our commitment to sustainable sourcing, demonstrates our dedication to providing eco-conscious consumers with a reliable and responsible choice. Natura not only offers an effective alternative, but it also contributes to the well-being of our planet."

About Acmemills:

Acmemills is a leading manufacturer of specialty nonwoven fabrics, catering to a diverse range of industries. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Acmemills strives to develop products that minimize environmental impact without compromising on quality or performance. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and a dedication to responsible manufacturing practices, Acmemills continues to set new standards in the industry.

Media Contact:

Matt Utley

Chief Strategy Officer

Acmemills

Phone: (800) 521-8565

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Acmemills

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.