ACMG Foundation Receives Gift from Bionano Genomics, Inc. For Laboratory Genetics and Genomics Fellowships

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine (www.acmgfoundation.org) announced that it has received a $149,500 per year commitment from Bionano Genomics, Inc. to fund two fellowship training awards each year over three years through its Next Generation Laboratory Genetics and Genomics Fellowship Program.



The ACMG Foundation's Next Generation Fellowship & Training Program has worked for more than two decades to address a shortage of medical genetics experts needed to diagnose and treat patients with genetic disorders. To date, the program has funded a total of 60 years of study in genetic and genomic medicine to highly qualified medical students, physicians and laboratorians. The partnership between the ACMG Foundation and Bionano Genomics will help foster medical genetics and genomics expertise specifically for laboratory training in directing and interpreting clinical cytogenetic and molecular genetic analyses relevant to diagnoses for a broad range of molecular and chromosomal-based disorders.



"Becoming an ambassador to recruit the next generation in genomic medicine is one of the most important tasks in order to grow the severe shortage of laboratory geneticists," says Max Muenke, MD, MBA, FACMG, CEO of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics. "Bionano's generous gift will support two PhD fellows for training in Laboratory Genetics and Genomics for three years. Completion of this training is one of the steps towards certification by the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics and becoming a Fellow of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics. Thank you, Bionano, for making this possible."

"Bionano is honored and proud to support the ACMGF and the laboratory geneticists who will be supported by these fellowships," commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. "Bionano's mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome so we can elevate the health and wellness of all people. Supporting the development of the next generation of leaders in the practice of laboratory genetic medicine through the ACMGF Next Generation Fellowship program is incredibly important in achieving that objective and we are thankful to the ACMGF for the opportunity to be a part of their efforts."

Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG and president of the ACMG Foundation said, "We are grateful to Bionano Genomics for their support of the Foundation's Next Generation Laboratory Genetics and Genomics Fellowship Program. Genetic and genomic testing is a critical foundation for progress in genetic and genomic medicine, but it has been challenging to find the funds to train the next generation of laboratory genetics and genomics professionals. This support will go a long way towards addressing this important issue."

About the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community of supporters and contributors who understand the importance of medical genetics and genomics in healthcare. Established in 1992, the ACMG Foundation supports the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) mission to "translate genes into health." Through its work, the ACMG Foundation fosters charitable giving, promotes training opportunities to attract future medical geneticists and genetic counselors to the field, shares information about medical genetics and genomics and sponsors important research. To learn more and support the ACMG Foundation mission to create "Better Health through Genetics" visit www.acmgfoundation.org.

