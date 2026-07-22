ACMI ANNOUNCES NEW TENANTS AND MAJOR EXPANSION OF ITS NATIONAL SECURITY INDUSTRIAL HUB TO MORE THAN 1,500 ACRES

SPINNER North America and iRocket will operate at ACMI's National Security Industrial Hub while Prometheus Energetics upsizes its existing headquarters and solid rocket motor production footprint.

BLOOMFIELD, Ind., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI) today announced a significant expansion of its National Security Industrial Hub (NSIH) in Indiana. Both SPINNER North America and iRocket have announced plans to operate on NSIH. This increasing demand from defense operators and manufacturing partners has driven the total footprint of the flagship industrial hub to grow from its original 1,100 acres to more than 1,500 total acres. The expanded footprint increases the project's size by more than a third, making it the largest aerospace and defense project in the state and one of the largest of its kind in the country.

"ACMI's work through the National Security Industrial Hub and Munitions Campus will further solidify Indiana's role as the heart of America's defense industrial base," said Senator Jim Banks. "This expansion will bolster critical munitions production and create good-paying jobs that support our national security."

SPINNER North America, a provider of world-class CNC machine tools and automation solutions, will establish an advanced manufacturing facility at ACMI's National Security Industrial Hub. The facility will support the rapid prototyping and mass production of a broad spectrum of hardware on site by providing advanced machining technology, application engineering, process development, automation expertise, training, and production support to tenants and mission partners across the campus.

"ACMI's National Security Industrial Hub is a premier center for modern defense manufacturing and innovation, making it the ideal location to establish a center for advanced manufacturing expertise," said Salim E. Awad, President & CEO of SPINNER North America. "We look forward to leveraging our decades of engineering experience to help manufacturers solve complex machining challenges, accelerate the transition from rapid prototyping to mass production, and strengthen domestic production capacity. As a global leader in advanced manufacturing, SPINNER is proud to bring its technology, automation solutions, and manufacturing expertise to the tenants and mission partners across ACMI's campus."

iRocket, a company building next generation manufacturing capabilities for their solid rocket motors and 100% reusable rockets, will locate key facilities at NSIH focused on the rapid development of its technology.

"When you're inventing the future of technology, you want to work with the absolute best," said Chris Mignano, Vice President at iRocket. "That is why we chose ACMI's National Security Industrial Hub as iRocket's next testing and development site. The collaborative ecosystem being established at NSIH is exactly what we look for to rapidly prototype new technologies and successfully transition them into mass production."

In addition to these new tenants, Prometheus Energetics (Prometheus), a previously announced tenant, is increasing its dedicated site within the hub from 600 acres to approximately 700 acres, on which ACMI is constructing Prometheus's headquarters and advanced SRM production facilities.

"ACMI's expansion of its first National Security Industrial Hub and Munitions Campus is great for the 8th District and for the state of Indiana," said Representative Mark Messmer. "We are honored to have Crane, our country's largest naval base, located in our region, and this investment will generate millions of dollars for the community. I welcome the companies that will now have the space to increase in size and volume, and I am grateful for the work they do to fortify America's defense industrial base."

The Indiana campus represents the inaugural deployment of ACMI's National Security Industrial Hub strategy, purpose-built to lower barriers to entry for emerging defense firms and drive efficiencies across all parts of the defense industrial base at scale. NSIH is a first of a kind model that aligns government demand, private capital, and shared-use infrastructure.

"The United States has no shortage of innovation, what it lacks is production capacity at scale and that's what we are delivering on with this expansion of NSIH," said David Dowell, Chief Executive Officer of ACMI Properties. "These new tenants and expansion of the campus reflect the compounding demand for modern manufacturing infrastructure. At ACMI, we are setting the physical foundation necessary to close the critical production gap for munitions, supply chains, and components essential for national security."

The campus, strategically located adjacent to Crane Army Ammunition Activity and Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane Division broke ground earlier this year and has already attracted significant interest. The expanding industrial hub serves as a manufacturing node where multiple advanced technology, aerospace, and logistics companies will rapidly transition new hardware from advanced R&D to scaled production.

By lowering startup and expansion costs, reducing capital risk, and shortening the path from design to production, ACMI's expanded 1,500-acre campus enables more companies to manufacture in the United States, creating high-paying jobs, stimulating hundreds of millions in private investment, and bolstering the nation's defense production capacity.

About the American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI)

The American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI) is an industrial group focused on revitalizing the United States' manufacturing base by building essential infrastructure and providing the strategic investment and support modern manufacturers need to scale. Operating through its affiliates—ACMI Federal, ACMI Capital, and ACMI Properties—ACMI aligns public and private capital, specialized resources, and technical expertise to bridge critical gaps in domestic production. By partnering with emerging and established companies across vital industrial sectors, ACMI is expanding U.S. manufacturing capacity, strengthening supply chains, accelerating innovation, and increasing economic resilience across the American industrial base. Learn more: www.ACMIGroup.com .

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SOURCE American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation