ACMI Launches $3 Million "Horizon Manufacturing Cup" Competition for Innovative Manufacturing and Hardware Companies

The one-day fast-pitch event at Indiana University offers startups millions in non-dilutive funding and exclusive access to top VC firms to scale the next generation of game-changing technologies.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI) today announced the launch of the Horizon Manufacturing Cup, a fast-pitch competition awarding a total of $3 million in funding, including a $1 million grand prize, to five manufacturing startups along with fostering connectivity with the Venture Capital community. The competition will be held on Indiana University's campus in Bloomington, Indiana, on October 20, 2026. Interested companies should submit their proposals here.

"The Horizon Manufacturing Cup will further solidify Indiana's role as the heart of America's defense industrial base," said Senator Jim Banks. "It will help identify manufacturing startups vital to designing, building, and scaling the technologies our warfighters need. I am proud of ACMI's continued investments in Indiana and partnerships with IU."

The Horizon Manufacturing Cup aims to identify and accelerate the scaling of critical hardware, materials, manufacturing technologies across several sectors. Winning companies will also gain access to advanced manufacturing prototyping equipment, industrial infrastructure, technical resources, supply chains, scaling space, and talent networks at ACMI's National Security Industrial Hub.

"To secure our nation's industrial capacity, we must fund innovation and provide the physical infrastructure required to scale production," said Senator Todd Young. "ACMI's Horizon Manufacturing Cup bridges the gap between disruptive technology concepts and real-world industrial output, anchoring critical capabilities right here in Indiana."

Designed to strengthen the domestic industrial base and accelerate advanced manufacturing technology, the competition invites startups, spin-outs, and emerging technology firms to present their capabilities for a chance to secure both non-dilutive awards and additional investment from leading Venture Capital firms.

"America is going through a manufacturing renaissance, and we need to tap into our best and brightest minds to scale their impact," said John Burer, Founder and CEO of ACMI. "We are proud to work with our partners to invest at the crossroads of America and build the American industrial base in our heartland."

Presentations will be evaluated by a panel of judges on technical merit, innovation, prototype readiness, industrial impact, commercialization potential, and readiness.

ACMI bridges commercial markets and national security interests, increasing economic resilience, diversifying the American industrial capabilities, and ensuring a robust defense industrial base. The Horizon Manufacturing Cup is designed to support companies scaling prototypes into production and the defense manufacturing supply chain.

About the American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI)

The American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI) is an industrial group focused on revitalizing the United States' manufacturing base by building essential infrastructure and providing the strategic investment and support modern manufacturers need to scale. Operating through its affiliates—ACMI Federal, ACMI Capital, and ACMI Properties—ACMI aligns public and private capital, specialized resources, and technical expertise to bridge critical gaps in domestic production. By partnering with emerging and established companies across vital industrial sectors, ACMI is expanding U.S. manufacturing capacity, strengthening supply chains, accelerating innovation, and increasing economic resilience across the American industrial base.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation