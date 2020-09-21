Acne Drugs: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report offers a detailed picture of the acne drugs market. It highlights the current and future market potential for acne drugs and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05973220/?utm_source=PRN





The report also covers market projections through 2025 as well as key market players.



This report details market shares for acne drugs based on drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and geography.Based on drug type, the market is segmented into retinoid, antibiotic, hormonal agent and others segments.



Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into topical and oral. Based on distribution channel, the market segmented into prescription based and over the counter (OTC).



By geography, the market has been segmented into North and South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on drugs manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 33 data tables and 21 additional tables

- An overview of the global acne drugs market

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, estimated data for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Highlights of current and future market potential, market size, and market share analysis based on drug type, mode of administration, distribution channel and region

- Analysis of market trends and explanation of factors driving and restraining the growth of global acne drugs market

- Discussion on impact of coronavirus on the global economy and information on government expenditures on COVID-19

- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships and other key market strategies and new product launches in the market

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Allergan, Bausch Health, Galderma, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Pfizer Inc.



Summary:

The global market for acne drugs was valued at REDACTED in 2019.The market is expected to growat a compound annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2025.



Growth of the global market is attributed the increasing numberof cases of acne and skin diseases, unhealthy eating habits and the rising adoption of skin care productsworldwide.



Increasing prevalence of the acne and growing teenage population are the active drivers of the acne drug growth during the forecast period. According to the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada, in 2016, acne affected about 90%of the teens in Canada.Moreover, itwas estimated that approximately 5 million people within the region have acne. Additionally, cosmeticexpenditures and increasing awareness of the diseasewill boost the acne drugsmarket growth.



Treatment drugs for acne include OTC creams, ointments and cleanserswhich are cost-effective.As acne is a common problemglobally, easily available acne drugs will boost market growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, growing awareness of anti-acne and skin care productswill impact market positively.



OTC acne products to treat mild-to-moderate acne or severe acne include cleansing gels, lotions, foams and towelettes, leave-on products, and treatments or kits. Their presence will help to boostmarket growth.



The global acne drugs market is segmented by drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05973220/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

