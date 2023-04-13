Acne Drugs Market size to grow by USD 907.11 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the emergence of improved diagnostic modalities - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acne drugs market size is forecast to increase by USD 907.11 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.46%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the emergence of improved diagnostic modalities, the launch of new acne drugs, and the increasing cases of acne. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in the extensive Technavio report. View a Sample Report Now!

Acne drugs market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acne Drugs Market 2023-2027

The global acne drugs market is highly fragmented and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AndroScience Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Elorac Inc., Equalan Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Journey Medical Corp., McKesson Corp., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Photocure ASA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, Viatris Inc., and XBiotech Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

AndroScience Corp. - The company offers acne drugs such as ARD enhancers.

The company offers acne drugs such as ARD enhancers. Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers acne drugs such as Unidox.

The company offers acne drugs such as Unidox. Bayer AG - The company offers acne drugs such as Diane 35.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand business operations in the future - To get the requisite detailed analysis, ask for

a custom report.

Market Segmentation:

This acne drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (prescription drugs and OTC drugs), route of administration (topical and oral), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

The market share growth by the prescription drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Prescription medications for acne help reduce oil production, swelling, and inflammation while also treating bacterial infections. Topical medications containing retinoic acids or tretinoin can be included in prescription medications. They are available as creams, gels, and lotions and are helpful for treating moderate acne. A few examples of the products include Tretinoin (Avita, Retin-A, and other brands), adapalene (Differin), and tazarotene (Tazorac, Avage, and other brands). The use of prescription medications for the treatment of acne is expected to increase because of the growing emphasis on a better understanding of dermatologic conditions at the molecular level. Hence, the availability of various drugs for acne treatment will drive the growth of the segment and, in turn, the market in focus during the forecast period.

Get a holistic overview of the market segments by industry experts to evaluate and

develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

A major driver for the acne drugs market is the emergence of improved diagnostic modalities, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

To diagnose skin conditions such as acne, the patient's history or a simple physical examination does not provide a clear diagnosis.

A gene-specific polymerase chain reaction is the newest dermatological drug in modern molecular diagnostics because of its accuracy, sensitivity, and speed.

Because of molecular diagnosis, dermatologists can now treat acne in addition to testing for cellular and molecular mechanisms.

Additionally, prognostic and risk assessment have been enhanced by molecular diagnostics.

Major Trends:

An emerging trend in the acne drugs market that is expected to impact the growth of the market is the growing research on gene therapy for dermatologic conditions.

Research on gene therapy for dermatological conditions has increased as a result of advances in stem cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of genetic skin diseases.

However, the long-term clinical performance of this strategy is unknown. Stem cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of genetic skin diseases has led to an increase in research into gene therapy for dermatological conditions.

The strategy's long-term clinical performance is unknown. Hence, an increase in the R&D of new acne drugs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge hampering the growth of the acne drugs market is the presence of substitutes for acne drugs.

As people's lifestyles have changed around the world, personal grooming at home has also grown in popularity, thus increasing consumer demand for cosmetics such as anti-acne face wash.

The target market for premium cosmetic products is wealthy consumers who are able to afford high-quality products at premium prices.

High-end anti-acne cosmetics are available from a variety of vendors for specific skin conditions such as acne, excessive oil, and dryness. For example, Johnson and Johnson offers the Total Skin Inflammation Treatment Framework, which comprises three items, a without-oil cream, a skin break-out cleaning agent, and a skin inflammation control moisturizer, under the Neutrogena brand. These products can be used by men and women to manage acne issues.

These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about market drivers, trends, and drivers, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Acne Drugs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the acne drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the acne drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the acne drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of acne drugs market vendors

Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports and get the optimum

business outcomes.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The men's skincare products market size is expected to increase by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (face skin care products and body skincare products), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ). The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization are notably driving the men's skincare products market growth.

size is expected to increase by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (face skin care products and body skincare products), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization are notably driving the men's skincare products market growth. The anti-acne cosmetics market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 2.97% between 2022 and 2027. The anti-acne cosmetics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 460.25 million. This anti-acne cosmetics market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ). Premiumization of anti-acne cosmetic products is notably driving market growth.

Acne Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 907.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AndroScience Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Elorac Inc., Equalan Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Journey Medical Corp., McKesson Corp., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Photocure ASA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, Viatris Inc., and XBiotech Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Route of Administration



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global acne drugs market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global acne drugs market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Route of administration Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Route of administration Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Prescription drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Prescription drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Prescription drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Prescription drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Prescription drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 OTC drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on OTC drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on OTC drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on OTC drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on OTC drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Route of Administration - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Route of Administration - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Route of Administration



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Route of Administration

7.3 Topical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Topical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Topical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Topical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Topical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Oral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Oral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Oral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Oral - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Oral - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Route of Administration ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Route of Administration ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 99: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AndroScience Corp.

Exhibit 107: AndroScience Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: AndroScience Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: AndroScience Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 110: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 114: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 117: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.6 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 119: Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV

Exhibit 123: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV - Key news



Exhibit 126: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV - Key offerings

12.8 Elorac Inc.

Exhibit 127: Elorac Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Elorac Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Elorac Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Equalan Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o.

Exhibit 130: Equalan Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Equalan Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Equalan Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o. - Key offerings

12.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 133: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 138: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 139: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 140: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 141: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 143: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Journey Medical Corp.

Exhibit 148: Journey Medical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Journey Medical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Journey Medical Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 151: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Photocure ASA

Exhibit 154: Photocure ASA - Overview



Exhibit 155: Photocure ASA - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Photocure ASA - Key offerings

12.16 Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC

Exhibit 157: Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 160: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio