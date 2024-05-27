Acne Vulgaris Market to Register Sustainable Growth by 2034, Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies - Dermata Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Incyte Corporation

The dynamics of the acne vulgaris market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the increase in the prevalent cases of acne vulgaris, along with the expected launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Acne Vulgaris Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acne vulgaris emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Acne Vulgaris Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for acne vulgaris is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, acne vulgaris affects 80% of Americans at some time during their lives. This rate is expected to increase in the forecasted period.

of Americans at some time during their lives. This rate is expected to increase in the forecasted period. About 9.4% of people worldwide have acne vulgaris, with teens having the highest prevalence of the condition. In all ethnic groupings, it affects more than 90% of men and 80% of women.

of people worldwide have acne vulgaris, with teens having the highest prevalence of the condition. In all ethnic groupings, it affects more than of men and of women. Leading acne vulgaris companies such as Dermata Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Incyte Corporation , and others are developing novel acne vulgaris drugs that can be available in the acne vulgaris market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel acne vulgaris drugs that can be available in the acne vulgaris market in the coming years. The promising acne vulgaris therapies in the pipeline include DMT310, Anifrolumab, CFZ533, Bimekizumab, Povorcitinib, among others.

Acne Vulgaris Overview

Acne vulgaris, commonly known as acne, is a prevalent skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide, typically during adolescence but can persist into adulthood. It occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, leading to the formation of pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, and in more severe cases, nodules and cysts.

The causes of acne vulgaris are multifactorial and include hormonal changes, genetics, excess oil production, bacteria (Propionibacterium acnes), inflammation, and certain medications. Hormonal fluctuations, such as those during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, or hormonal disorders, can trigger or exacerbate acne by increasing oil production and causing skin cells to become sticky and clog pores.

Symptoms of acne vulgaris vary from person to person and can range from mild to severe. Common symptoms include the presence of blackheads (open comedones), whiteheads (closed comedones), papules (small, red bumps), pustules (pimples containing pus), nodules (large, painful lumps beneath the surface of the skin), and cysts (deep, pus-filled lesions). These lesions primarily appear on the face, neck, chest, back, and shoulders.

Diagnosing acne vulgaris typically involves a physical examination of the skin by a healthcare professional, who assesses the type and severity of lesions present. Medical history, including family history of acne, hormonal fluctuations, and medication use, may also be considered. In some cases, additional tests, such as hormone level measurements or skin cultures, may be performed to rule out underlying conditions or infections contributing to acne.

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Segmentation

The acne vulgaris epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acne vulgaris patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The acne vulgaris market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Acne Vulgaris Treatment Market

The treatment of acne is tailored to factors such as age, gender, the severity of the condition, its duration, and how well previous treatments have worked. Retinoids and similar medications containing retinoic acids or tretinoin are commonly prescribed for moderate acne. These medications are available in various forms like creams, gels, and lotions, including examples such as tretinoin (sold as Avita, Retin-A, among others), adapalene (marketed as Differin), and tazarotene (sold under the brand names Tazorac, Avage, among others). However, it's important to note that using topical retinoids can heighten the skin's sensitivity to sunlight and may lead to dryness and redness, particularly in individuals with darker skin tones.

Antibiotics function by eliminating excessive bacteria on the skin and diminishing redness and swelling. They're often paired with benzoyl peroxide to decrease the risk of bacteria becoming resistant. Examples of these combinations include clindamycin with benzoyl peroxide (sold as Benzaclin, Duac, among others) and erythromycin with benzoyl peroxide (sold as Benzamycin). Using only topical antibiotics is not advisable. Sarecycline, a new type of oral antibiotic derived from tetracycline, was approved by the FDA in the US in 2018 for treating moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in individuals aged 9 and older. It can be ingested with or without food and has a narrow spectrum of activity.

Due to the multifactorial etiology of acne vulgaris, most drugs cannot meet the treatment requirements. Therefore, the screening and development of excellent drugs are one of the key targets for treating acne in the future.

Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

DMT310: Dermata Therapeutics

Anifrolumab: AstraZeneca

CFZ533: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Bimekizumab: UCB Pharma

Povorcitinib: Incyte Corporation

Acne Vulgaris Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the acne vulgaris market are expected to change in the coming years. Acne vulgaris market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of acne cases worldwide, particularly among adolescents and young adults. Factors such as hormonal changes, lifestyle habits, and genetic predispositions contribute to the persistent demand for effective acne treatments. Moreover, the growing awareness about skincare and beauty standards fuels the demand for advanced therapeutic solutions, creating opportunities for market expansion.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the acne vulgaris market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the acne vulgaris market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the acne vulgaris market. One primary challenge is the complex nature of acne, which varies widely in severity and underlying causes among individuals. This variability complicates the development of universally effective treatments, leading to a fragmented market with diverse products of varying efficacy. Additionally, regulatory hurdles, such as stringent approval processes for new medications and treatments, pose challenges for companies seeking to bring innovative solutions to the acne vulgaris market. Furthermore, the social stigma surrounding acne often leads to underreporting and undertreatment, impacting both patient outcomes and market demand.

Moreover, acne vulgaris treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the acne vulgaris market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the acne vulgaris market growth.

Acne Vulgaris Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Acne Vulgaris Companies Dermata Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Incyte Corporation, and others Key Pipeline Acne Vulgaris Therapies DMT310, Anifrolumab, CFZ533, Bimekizumab, Povorcitinib, and others

Scope of the Acne Vulgaris Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acne Vulgaris current marketed and emerging therapies

Acne Vulgaris current marketed and emerging therapies Acne Vulgaris Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Acne Vulgaris Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Acne Vulgaris Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acne Vulgaris Key Insights 2. Acne Vulgaris Report Introduction 3. Acne Vulgaris Overview at a Glance 4. Acne Vulgaris Executive Summary 5 Acne Vulgaris Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Acne Vulgaris Treatment and Management 8. Acne Vulgaris Guidelines 9. Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Acne Vulgaris 12. Acne Vulgaris Marketed Drugs 13. Acne Vulgaris Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Acne Vulgaris Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

