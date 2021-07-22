Acoer's RightsHash™ Builds on Hedera to Pioneer Decentralized Management and Protection of User's Rights

ATLANTA And DALLAS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoer, has launched RightsHash , a decentralized software engine implemented using serverless, open APIs that provides an easy means to represent and manage an individual's rights and protections as discrete, globally unique digital assets. RightsHash uses the public Hedera distributed ledger platform to associate and track an individual's digital rights—such as, consent to participate in a clinical trial—to an NFT.

By building on the Hedera network , RightsHash brings a full range of benefits to the underlying process of managing an individual's rights. These include the ability to track and monitor discrete rights and protections in real-time, tracking transactions from different data sources and across different apps, demonstrating cryptographic proof of action and providing an automated, continuous, transparent auditing of all related compliance transactions. Additionally, RightsHash uses its own distributed architecture, decentralized processing, and storage nodes, physically located across the globe and on different cloud providers to ensure fault tolerance and high performance.

The first production deployment of RightsHash has been dedicated to the process of consent management, in particular for clinical trials with patient health or medical consent scenarios. Acoer has been working exclusively with the Consent Custody Corporation to develop a fully functional blockchain-enabled consent platform based on RightsHash called ConsentHash. Consent Custody Corporation is a custodial bank for consent agreements and personal data assets, and acts as a data fiduciary. Consent Custody Corporation protects people and organizations by safeguarding consent agreements while making consent information available, transparent, and certified anywhere data is managed.

"We are very excited to be launching RightsHash, and firmly believe that our engine will support a number of different business use cases," said Jim Nasr, Acoer CEO. "In particular though, we are delighted that through collaboration with Consent Custody Corp., we were able to build a fully tailored platform to support next generation, accountable consent management."

"We see RightsHash as a big technological step forward in managing an individual's rights and protections in the face of ever more complex regulatory and policy requirements, and the need for managing accountable and dynamic consent," said Brendan McSheffrey, Consent Custody Corporation CEO. "We are very pleased with our partnership with Acoer and their vision and conviction in the Hedera distributed ledger platform."

Mance Harmon, CEO and Co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, said: "We are incredibly privileged to have Acoer as an active user of the Hedera network. From the very start of our collaboration, we have been deeply impressed by the decentralized data storage solutions Jim Nasr and the rest of the Acoer team are providing to the healthcare industry. At Hedera Hashgraph, we see the benefits that public distributed ledgers and blockchain-based solutions can provide to enable more transparency and security across the medical supply chain. RightsHash is an integral part of that strategy."

For more information, visit https://hedera.com/ or https://youtu.be/iVLi_8t8EI0 .

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers.

About Acoer

Acoer is an award winning technology firm, and a leading developer of practical, usable, real-time blockchain-enabled software. We believe software should be safe and honest, we are passionate in putting our users first. We accomplish these objectives through the development of secure, privacy preserving and traceable technologies which can be easily adopted using open protocols and usable interfaces.

Acoer is a globally distributed, employee-owned firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit www.acoer.com, or follow us on Twitter at @acoerco.

