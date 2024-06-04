ACON Investments and DeA Capital Alternative Funds Acquire Controlling Interest in Romar Global Care from GPF Partners

MADRID and MILAN and WASHINGTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments, L.L.C. and its affiliates ("ACON"), in partnership with an affiliate of DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGR SpA ("DeA"), today announced that they have acquired a controlling interest in Romar Care Group ("RGC" or the "Company"). RGC is a Spain-based manufacturer and distributor of consumer products related to personal care, home care and cosmetics.

RGC, based in Valencia, Spain, was formed in 2019 through the merger of Quimi Romar and Envasados Xiomara by GPF Partners ("GPF"). Since then, RGC has more than doubled its production capacity, expanded its sales channels, diversified its geographic footprint and driven growth in its portfolio of brands. RGC's portfolio includes Agrado, Mayordomo, Amalfi, Sairo, Air Freshener, Destello and Garley, among others. The Company currently sells its extensive portfolio of products in over 100 countries. It has a presence throughout Europe as well as the Middle East, North Africa and Latin América, with 60% of its revenue coming from outside of Spain. Additionally, it operates subsidiaries in Morocco, Colombia and the U.K. Customers include El Corte Inglés, Carrefour, Lidl, Auchan, IFA, Euromadi, Primor and Druni, among others.

In 2023 RGC achieved €120 million of sales and launched a new state-of-the-art production facility in Sagunto, Valencia. The new plant is over 50,000 square meters and will enable the Company to continue its ambitious international expansion campaign.

RGC´s management team will maintain a material equity interest in the Company. They are fully committed to executing the Company's expansion with an emphasis on ESG, digital transformation and sustainability. The new Sagunto plant has been designed to optimize efficiency, specifically energy savings, and has implemented the highest quality standards and certifications (ISO 9001, ISO 22716 and IFS-HPC).

Pablo Rodriguez-Gimeno, CEO of RGC stated, "We are extremely pleased to have launched our new plant and excited about our Company's future. We welcome ACON and DeA as our new equity partners and look forward to working closely with them as we embark on RGC's next stage of growth."

Marcos Lladó, Managing Partner of ACON added, "ACON is pleased to be completing our seventh acquisition in Spain since 2017. Along with DeA, we look forward to supporting RGC's management team as they pursue their objectives and capture growth opportunities in various regions around the world. We are excited to build on their accomplishments of the last five years, during which time they grew top line well ahead of the overall market."

Giuliano Palazzo, Managing Director of DeA concluded, "We are delighted to have co-invested with ACON in an impressive business led by an outstanding management team and are ready to support its continued growth. By leveraging its new production facility, we hope that RGC will strengthen its position as a leader in the industry with respect to quality, efficiency and productivity as it seeks to serve the global market. We firmly believe that our partnership with ACON will positively contribute to the next phase of the Company's development."

RSM, Hogan Lovells and Ashurst advised the buyers while GPF was advised by Houlihan Lokey and Uria Menéndez.

About GPF Partners

Founded in 2015 by Martín Rodríguez-Fraile, Ignacio Olascoaga, Lorenzo Martínez de Albornoz and Guillermo Castellanos, GPF Partners (www.gpf-partners.com) is a private equity fund manager with over €1.2 billion under management across GPF Capital I, GPF Capital II, GPF Capital IV and GPF Real Estate. All of its funds have equity commitments from private and institutional investors in Spain, the US, Europe and over 15 countries in Latin America, which provides extensive access to those markets, where the firm is able to support the long-term development of its portfolio companies.

About ACON Investments

ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, D.C.-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. With professionals in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Bogotá, Madrid, Mexico City and São Paulo, ACON has managed $7.0 billion in assets since inception and has a 28-year track record. For more information, visit www.aconinvestments.com.

About Sviluppo Sostenibile/DeA Capital

Sviluppo Sostenibile is a private equity fund managed by DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGR SpA focused on mid-market firms where it is able to implement best-in-class ESG policies. RGC is the fund's first investment in Spain.

Founded in 2006, DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGR SpA., is a 100%-owned subsidiary of DeA Capital SpA., which forms part of the De Agostini Group. The firm is the leading independent manager of alternative assets in Italy with over €6.0 billion of assets under management and over 70 employees between its offices in Milan and Madrid. In 2024, DeA celebrates the fifth anniversary of its entry in Spain and the establishment of its Madrid-based office and team. For more information, please refer to www.deacapitalaf.com

