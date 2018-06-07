ACON Investments and Humus Capital Acquire Biosidus

ACON and HCP will continue Biosidus' international expansion strategy, building on its track record of more than 150 million doses of biosimilar pharmaceuticals produced over the last two decades. Biosidus' product portfolio comprises some of the most successful biosimilars developed to date with a focus on the treatment of chronic renal failure, cancer, multiple sclerosis, growth hormone deficiency and osteoporosis, among others. The transaction builds on ACON's experience as one of the longest continuous investors in Latin America, having managed over $1.6 billion in investments throughout the region over the last two decades, as well as HCP's proven experience, networks and reputation in Argentina.

Santiago García Belmonte, Biosidus' CEO and current shareholder, said, "I believe that this investment confirms the value our team has built in Biosidus as one of the premier biosimilar pharmaceutical companies in Latin America and the outstanding opportunities presented by biosimilars around the world. We have been searching for the right partners to take our company to the next level and help us capture those opportunities, and I believe that we have found them in ACON and HCP."

Jose Miguel Knoell, a Managing Partner of ACON, commented, "We are excited to partner with Santiago and his world-class team to further build on Biosidus' track record of innovation, production and distribution of affordable life-altering treatments to patients in emerging markets."

"Biosidus emerged as a pioneer within the proud, Nobel Prize-winning legacy of Argentina's life sciences ecosystem – we believe that this partnership will continue to add to the Company's success by making Biosidus financially stronger, more innovative, more competitive and allowing it to continue to expand its global footprint," remarked Ramiro Lauzan, HCP's Managing Partner.

About ACON

Founded in 1996, ACON is a Washington, DC-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States and Latin America. ACON and its principals have managed approximately $5.3 billion of capital. ACON has professionals in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, and Bogotá. For more information, visit www.aconinvestments.com.

About HCP

Founded in 2010, HCP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Buenos Aires. HCP invests primarily in family-owned companies across multiple sectors in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, often as the local partner of choice for leading international investment firms without a dedicated presence in those countries. For more information, visit www.humuscapital.com.

