ACON Investments Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Siex 2001, S.L.

News provided by

ACON Investments, L.L.C.

10 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments, L.L.C. and its affiliates ("ACON") have completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Siex 2001, S.L. ("SIEX" or the "Company"). SIEX designs, certifies, manufactures and distributes gas-based fire extinguishing solutions to clients in over 70 countries, where water-based solutions are ineffective or inappropriate. The Company is headquartered in Burgos, Spain with operations across the globe.

As part of the transaction the founders of SIEX, Juan Emilio Andino and Raul Melgosa, will remain with the Company and be responsible for its continued expansion. ACON's investment in SIEX will allow the Company to continue developing innovative equipment for fire suppression, expand its presence in new verticals and geographies, and provide premium service to its existing customer base.

ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, D.C.-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. With professionals in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Bogotá, Madrid, Mexico City and São Paulo, ACON has managed $7.0 billion in assets since inception and has a 27-year track record.

ACON was advised by Hogan Lovells, Grant Thornton and GB Consulting and SIEX was advised by EY.

For more information, please visit www.aconinvestments.com

Contact

Meena Thever
ACON Investments, L.L.C. 
[email protected] | 202.454.1100 

SOURCE ACON Investments, L.L.C.

