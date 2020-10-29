ACORD Celebrates 50th Anniversary at ACORD Connect 2020

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today hosted its annual conference, ACORD Connect. Hosted with long-time ACORD member Swiss Re, the event was held virtually and included live and on-demand panel discussions and training sessions, concluding with the presentation of the 2020 ACORD Awards. The event marks ACORD's 50th anniversary.

"ACORD exists to serve our members, whose contributions, dedication and priorities drive everything we do. Our 50th anniversary milestone would not be possible without our members, who are the cornerstone of the ACORD community," said Bill Pieroni, President and CEO of ACORD. "We are pleased to have this opportunity to host our members as they join their peers in the ACORD community to learn about the latest developments in next-generation standards, solutions and industry research."

"ACORD is a key player to drive digitization across the insurance industry value chain, facilitating collaboration, improved efficiency and effectiveness of data exchange across our global industry. Through participation in ACORD, we can seize the opportunity to make things better for our organization, our industry, and the people and communities we serve," said Brian Jones, Head of Americas P&C Business Management, Swiss Re. "We're so pleased to give back to the community who gives us so much through our involvement in this day of valuable training, education and member appreciation."

In appreciation for Swiss Re's role in hosting ACORD Connect 2020, ACORD has granted a $10,000 scholarship in the name of Swiss Re to two deserving students at the Maurice Greenberg School of Risk Management and Actuarial Science of St. John's University.

Another highlight of the day was the presentation of the ACORD Awards to organizations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in ACORD implementation and advocacy.

In celebration of the 50th year of the ACORD community, ACORD presented a special award this year honoring the contributions of those whose dedicated, ongoing collaboration have enabled the success of ACORD and the insurance industry. The ACORD Community 50th Anniversary Award winners included:

Enrico Alessandri , Swiss Re

, Swiss Re Yolanda Austin , Bulldog Consulting Services

, Bulldog Consulting Services Ron Berg , IIABA

, IIABA Phil Brown , ACORD (retired)

, ACORD (retired) Greg Henderson , Guy Carpenter & Co.

, & Co. Sergio Ibanez , Swiss Re

, Swiss Re Ken Leibow , InsurTech Express

, InsurTech Express Jim Rogers , The Hartford

, The Frank Sentner , Sentwood Consulting

, Sentwood Consulting Jeanann Smith , DTCC

, DTCC Sabine VanderLinden , Alchemy Crew

A full list of ACORD award winners can be found at www.acord.org/awards2020.

More information on ACORD events can be found at www.acord.org/events.

