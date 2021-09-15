ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge New York Names handdii the Winner in Virtual Competition of Insurance Innovators

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced the results of its 2021 ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge (AIIC) New York. The winner, handdii, is a digital property claims experience connecting the policy holder, insurance company and contractors from claim registration through to the finalization of repairs. handdii joins Intelligent AI as the winners of the 2021 AIIC New York and London, respectively.

The ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge has been supporting insurance start-ups whose innovations have the potential to drive positive change across the industry for the last seven years, with winners of the challenge awarded an array of prizes, promotional tools and industry exposure opportunities. In addition to a $10,000 cash prize, handdii will have the opportunity to present their innovation at an ACORD-promoted webinar.

"We are delighted to have been the winning choice of the judges today," said Christie Downs, CEO & Co-founder, handdii. "For handdii, the support of ACORD, its industry credibility and expertise will magnify our momentum as we expand our offering across the United States & Australia. We are very thankful to everyone involved and warmly congratulate all of the contestants."

"The ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge has been supporting start-ups and innovators in the insurance technology space since 2015, and we were proud to continue that tradition today," said Bijesh Jacob, SVP, Technology & Standards, ACORD Solutions Group. "The innovations presented by the participants in this year's event showed great ingenuity, creativity, and promise as part of a larger effort in insurance to modernize the industry and transform it for the better."

The runners-up were:

OTONOMI , a parametric insurance solution for carriers in the air cargo insurance space seeking to reduce claim resolution times.

, a parametric insurance solution for carriers in the air cargo insurance space seeking to reduce claim resolution times. Claimflo by Safekeep Inc., a claims processing platform for the property and casualty space that relies on machine learning technology to increase efficiency and cost effectiveness.

Other finalists included:

Attestiv Inc. , a company offering tamper-proof, straight-through claims processing using blockchain technology.

, a company offering tamper-proof, straight-through claims processing using blockchain technology. Caregiven Inc. is a white-labeled digital caregiver and beneficiary engagement platform that enables providers to offer real time, curated guidance to individuals and families managing care for an aging or ailing loved-one.

is a white-labeled digital caregiver and beneficiary engagement platform that enables providers to offer real time, curated guidance to individuals and families managing care for an aging or ailing loved-one. CoverGo , the insurance industry's first fully configurable, modular, no-code insurance platform, powered by 500+ insurance APIs, that helps insurance companies to build and launch products within days, develop omnichannel distribution, improve policy admin and claims without a single line of code.

, the insurance industry's first fully configurable, modular, no-code insurance platform, powered by 500+ insurance APIs, that helps insurance companies to build and launch products within days, develop omnichannel distribution, improve policy admin and claims without a single line of code. EGGHEAD AI , a data intelligence platform that uses artificial intelligence to help people manage their data assets, reduce the total cost of managing technology, improve decision making and manage data risk.

, a data intelligence platform that uses artificial intelligence to help people manage their data assets, reduce the total cost of managing technology, improve decision making and manage data risk. PluggdIn , a company seeking to end to distracted driving through a connected car IOT solution.

, a company seeking to end to distracted driving through a connected car IOT solution. Reeske Inc. is a data-driven income protection assistant with the mission to boost the financial wellness of American families.

is a data-driven income protection assistant with the mission to boost the financial wellness of American families. Riskfuel Analytics Inc. works with insurance firms to accelerate their actuarial models that are used in pricing, reporting and risk management.

Judges for this year's AIIC included:

Frank Sentner (Judge Chair), Sole Proprietor, Sentwood Consulting

(Judge Chair), Sole Proprietor, Sentwood Consulting Trevor Gary , Founder & CEO, Micruity (2020 AIIC New York Winner)

, Founder & CEO, Micruity (2020 AIIC New York Winner) Barbara Ingraham , Managing Director, Excess & Surplus, ISO, Verisk

, Managing Director, Excess & Surplus, ISO, Verisk Andrew Johnston , Global Head of InsurTech, Willis Re

, Global Head of InsurTech, Paul Tyler , Chief Marketing Officer, Nassau Financial Group

handdii, Intelligent AI, and the runners-up of both the New York and London events also have the chance to present their pitch at a VIP Showcase at a 2021 ACORD virtual conference. To learn more about ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge, visit http://www.acordchallenge.org/.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD engages thousands of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations in more than 100 countries. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at https://www.acord.org/.

CONTACT:

Beth Jarecki

[email protected]

SOURCE ACORD

Related Links

acord.org

