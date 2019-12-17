ACORD Names Top Ten InsurTech Leaders of 2019

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced its annual Top Ten InsurTech Leaders list. ACORD selects individuals based on their vision, execution, and impact in shaping the future of insurance through innovation.

"ACORD's Top Ten InsurTech Leaders list features visionaries operating throughout the insurance value chain, from large, established incumbents to small startups. For real change to happen, we need long-time industry leaders and new players with fresh perspectives to work together," said ACORD President and CEO Bill Pieroni. "We are pleased to highlight some of the brightest talents driving tangible outcomes and meaningful results for the industry at large."

ACORD's Top Ten InsurTech Leaders for 2019, presented in alphabetical order, are:

Matt Aaron & Kiki Johnson (Co-Founders, Insurance Agent App)

& (Co-Founders, Insurance Agent App) Stephen Barnham (CIO, MetLife Asia)

(CIO, MetLife Asia) Bill Churney (President, AIR)

(President, AIR) Kirstin Duffield (CEO & Managing Director, Morning Data)

(CEO & Managing Director, Morning Data) Taylor Rhodes (CEO, Applied)

(CEO, Applied) Haug Scharnowski (Head of Finance Operations, Zurich NA)

(Head of Finance Operations, Zurich NA) Lars Thomas (Managing Director, Aon)

(Managing Director, Aon) Sabine VanderLinden (Managing Director, Startupbootcamp)

(Managing Director, Startupbootcamp) Henri Winand (CEO and Co-Founder, AkinovA)

(CEO and Co-Founder, AkinovA) Amy Zupon (CEO, Vertafore)

In addition to highlighting InsurTech Leaders, ACORD holds the annual ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge to provide opportunities and awards to InsurTech startups. The AIIC has attracted hundreds of ideas for consideration, and rewarded the most innovative ideas with thousands of dollars' worth of prizes and promotion. Past AIIC winners have often been featured on the Top Ten InsurTech Leaders list, including the co-founders of Insurance Agent App this year.

For information about each of these industry leaders and details about why they were selected to ACORD's 2019 list, please visit acord.org/InsurTechLeaders.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD engages thousands of members and participants worldwide, including insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

