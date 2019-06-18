Acordo Certo Reduces Consumer Debt in Brazil with H2O.ai

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai , the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced that its award-winning and industry leading automatic machine learning platform, H2O Driverless AI , provides critical machine learning capabilities to Acordo Certo, Brazil's largest online debt payment and re-negotiation platform. Acordo Certo, based in São Paulo, Brazil, engages with consumers to help them manage, pay off and restructure their debt by connecting them with the best financial service offers, entirely online.

Helping people achieve their financial goals

More than 3.7 million Brazilians have registered on the platform and more than $10M of debt is paid off each month through the Acordo Certo platform. Acordo Certo achieves these results with an in-production debt scoring model which was created using the H2O Driverless AI platform in just a few months. Acordo Certo is also using Driverless AI to determine the propensity of a consumer to join their platform and then to score their propensity to pay their debt once they are registered.

"Machine learning is central to our business strategy and H2O Driverless AI plays a major role in our approach. We essentially use H2O.ai to help people achieve their financial goals by reducing their debt," says André Monteiro, founder and CTO at Acordo Certo. "Driverless AI is not only easy to use, but it is easy to get results. We have reduced the time to build and deploy models from about one week to a few days. This is massive for our team. We have also improved the predictive accuracy of the repayment model to over 76%. Consumers and creditors alike are reaping the benefits of our unique AI debt scoring models."

"Acordo Certo is on a mission to reduce personal debt with H2O.ai," said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder at H2O.ai. "H2O Driverless AI is making it faster, cheaper and easier to score debt to reduce repayment and default risk. AI powered personalized financial advice from Acordo Certo helps both consumers and creditors win. We are excited that H2O.ai's mission to democratize AI is unlocking imagination and bringing positive change globally."

Models Fuel Expanding Business

Acordo Certo was established in 2015 with a mission to transform the debt industry by helping people reduce debt and help creditors collect in a more seamless and predictable way. Acordo Certo started using data science recently to build and deploy predictive and scored models. By using H2O Driverless AI, Acordo Certo has reduced model development time by 70% and improved model accuracy to nearly 80%. These results are making it easier for Acordo Certo to expand their business partnerships with retail and banking firms who want to recoup outstanding consumer debt. Placing technology and machine learning at the center of their approach to the consumer debt market has put Acordo Certo in the unique position of observing consumer signals about changes in income and interest in repaying debt before creditors or lenders.

H2O Driverless AI: AI to do AI

H2O Driverless AI empowers data scientists to work on projects faster and more efficiently by using automation and state-of-the-art computing power to accomplish tasks in hours instead of weeks and months. By delivering automatic feature engineering, model validation, model tuning, model selection and deployment, machine learning interpretability, time-series and automatic pipeline generation for model scoring, H2O Driverless AI provides companies with a data science platform that addresses the needs of a variety of use cases for every enterprise in every industry.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is an open source leader in AI with a mission is to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 18,000 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales and Marketing. H2O Driverless AI uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and cheaper means of implementing data science. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and MarketAxess. For more information about how H2O.ai is driving an AI transformation, visit www.h2o.ai .

