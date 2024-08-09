Acorn Credentialing to Showcase Cutting-Edge Credentialing Solution at NACDS Event

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn Credentialing, a leading provider of automated and intelligent credentialing solutions, is pleased to announce their attendance at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Total Store Expo. Acorn Credentialing will be located at Booth 1803, where they will present their best-in-class credentialing technology to pharmacy industry leaders and professionals.

Matthew Jansen, CEO of Acorn Credentialing, along with Kent Plummer, VP of Healthcare Solutions, are enthusiastic about the opportunity to demonstrate Acorn Credentialing's innovative solutions and engage with attendees on the future of pharmacist credentialing.

"We are thrilled to participate in the NACDS Total Store Expo and showcase how Acorn Credentialing is transforming the landscape with our proprietary technology," said Matt Jensen, CEO of Acorn Credentialing. "Our solution not only streamlines the credentialing process but also enhances accuracy and efficiency, ultimately benefiting the bottom line of health systems and pharmacy retailers."

Acorn Credentialing's platform is designed to provide an automated, seamless credentialing solution that ensures compliance, reduces administrative burden, and accelerates the onboarding and enrollment of pharmacists, thereby improving operational efficiency and patient care delivery, while also improving their revenue cycle.

Kent Plummer, VP of Healthcare Solutions, added, "Our presence at the NACDS event underscores our commitment to supporting health systems and national pharmacy retailers with state-of-the-art credentialing technology. Acorn creates efficiencies and improves revenue realization for pharmacists who practice test-to-treat. We look forward to connecting with industry professionals and discussing how our solution can address their credentialing challenges."

Acorn Credentialing serves a diverse clientele, including health systems and national pharmacy retailers, providing them with the tools to manage and optimize their credentialing needs effectively. The company's participation in the NACDS Total Store Expo highlights their dedication to innovation and excellence in the healthcare industry.

About Acorn Credentialing

Acorn Credentialing is a premier provider of intelligent, scalable credentialing solutions for the healthcare industry. With a focus on enhancing compliance, efficiency, and accuracy, Acorn Credentialing eliminates errors, lost revenue, and dissatisfaction by improving the integrity of credentialing data and processes. For more information, visit Acorn Credentialing's website.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tse24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=1328001

SOURCE Acorn Healthcare Credentialing Solutions