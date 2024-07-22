Acorn Growth Companies Rebrands as Acorn Capital Management to Reflect Expanding Mission

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn Growth Companies, a leading middle-market private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense, intelligence, and space, is excited to announce its rebranding as Acorn Capital Management. This strategic name change aligns with Acorn's continued growth and the development of multiple capital deployment strategies.

The unveiling of Acorn Capital Management at the prestigious Farnborough Air Show marks a pivotal moment in the firm's history. For over twenty years, Acorn Growth Companies has been a trusted partner, investing in and supporting companies that drive innovation and excellence. As the firm continues to grow and diversify its investment strategies, the new name symbolizes a renewed focus on deploying capital in ways that address the strategic needs of these industries.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Acorn," said Rick Nagel, CEO and Managing Partner. "This new name better represents our expanding vision and our dedication to supporting investments in areas of strategic importance. As Acorn continues to grow and develop innovative strategies for capital deployment, we remain committed to identifying and investing in opportunities that drive value and long-term success in the sectors we serve."

Originally founded to provide early-stage capital, Acorn has evolved into a robust middle-market private equity firm investing in the aerospace sector. The recent launch of Acorn's private credit fund, AltAero Aviation Finance, further solidifies Acorn's commitment to diversifying its investment offerings and exploring opportunities beyond the traditional fund structure.

AltAero leverages Acorn's extensive industry expertise and strong relationships to provide tailored financing solutions to companies operating in the aerospace sector. By filling the gap left by traditional leasing companies, AltAero aims to support the growth and development of businesses in this dynamic industry.

"AltAero enables Acorn to further support the aerospace industry and provide innovative financing solutions," said Nagel. "By expanding its investment offerings and exploring non-traditional fund structures, Acorn is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive further growth in this dynamic sector."

Acorn has long been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The company was the first of its kind invited to join the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA). This prestigious membership extended Acorn a seat on the Board of Governors, marking a groundbreaking moment in AIA's 100-year history. Acorn is also the first member of the financial community and a non-operator to serve on the Executive Committee.

Acorn's inclusion brings a vital investor and capital perspective to the boardroom, addressing a long-standing underrepresentation of the financial sector in shaping policy and aligning with the Department of Defense (DOD) perspective. AIA's bold decision to integrate the financial community's voice underscores its commitment to a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to industry leadership and policy development.

"The need for the private sector to invest is stronger than ever, and Acorn is answering that call," said Greg Agnew, Partner. "Our new name signifies not just a rebranding, but a renewed dedication to our partners, stakeholders, and the innovative companies we proudly support."

About Acorn Capital Management

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.

