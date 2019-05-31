Acorn International to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) ("Acorn" or the "Company"), a leading marketing and branding company in China, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jacob Fisch will be presenting and meeting with investors at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on June 4-5, 2019.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 1:00 pm PDT / 4:00 pm EDT.

The LD Micro Invitational will feature 230 companies and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals. For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com

View Acorn International's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ATV

About Acorn International, Inc.

Acorn International is a leading marketing and branding company in China, leveraging a twenty-year direct marketing history to monetize brand IP, content creation and distribution, and product sales, through digital media in China. Previously the leading TV infomercial company in China, Acorn today has three divisions to support its growth: 1) Product Division, 2) Content Division, and 3) Influencer Management Division.

In the Product Division, Acorn sells products primarily through e-commerce channels in China, as well as through offline distribution and outbound marketing. In the Content Division, Acorn monetizes content. Specifically, in the Content Division, Acorn has refocused its direct marketing know-how to digital media in China, launching Acorn Streaming, which is primarily focused on live streaming and pre-recorded video content creation and distribution. In the Influencer Management Division, Acorn brings, through the creation of digital social content, leading U.S. celebrity talent and brands to China, representing their in-country digital presence. For more information, visit www.acorninternationalgroup.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information, go to: www.ldmicro.com

SOURCE Acorn International, Inc.

Related Links

www.acorninternationalgroup.com

