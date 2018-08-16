Acorn International's Acorn Entertainment Client Base Now Spans Sports, Film / Television and Music

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn Entertainment (AE) announces it has expanded its client base to now cover US sports, film, television, and music celebrity talent as well as brands looking to expand their presence in China. AE provides a full suite of online and offline, multichannel and multimedia promotional services to individual celebrity talent as well as brand clients, primarily from the U.S., who seek to maximize their brands in China and increase their monetization ratios from social media engagement.

"Building upon the success of our recent campaigns for US sports and film celebrities in China, we continue to add new, high-profile clients to our roster," said Brittany Li, head of Client Acquisition at Acorn Entertainment. "Our core goal with each of our clients is to increase the value of their IP in China, and over time increase their 'Monetization Ratio' (namely the ratio of income generated from social media engagement relative to the size of the social media engagement)."

Jacob A. Fisch, CEO and President of Acorn International (NYSE: ATV), the parent company of Acorn Entertainment stated, "Since launching Acorn Entertainment last year, we have seen strong interest in our brand building services in China from brands and celebrities thanks to our team's successful execution to date. We continue to focus on expanding this business to include additional clients in a diverse range of industries and geographies in the months ahead, while continuing to maintain a primary focus on representing U.S. celebrity and brand clients from the Entertainment space in China."

About Acorn Entertainment

Acorn Entertainment uses technology and data-driven solutions to help western brands gain traction in China. The company is a subsidiary of Acorn International. For more information, visit: www.acorninternationalir.com.

About Acorn International, Inc.

Co-founded in 1998 by Executive Chairman Robert Roche, Acorn is a marketing and branding company in China with a proven track record of developing, promoting and selling a diverse portfolio of proprietary-branded products, as well as well-established and promising new products from third parties. Its business is currently comprised of two main divisions, its direct sales platforms and its distribution network. For more information visit www.acorninternationalir.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "future," "going forward," "intends," "outlook," "plans," "target," "will," "potential," and similar statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Acorn Entertainment



Brittany Li



Email: brittany_liyiwen@chinadrtv.com



Phone: +86-21-5151888

Investor Contact:

Compass Investor Relations



Elaine Ketchmere, CFA



Phone: +1-310-528-3031



Email: Eketchmere@compass-ir.com

SOURCE Acorn International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.acorninternationalir.com

