Acorn International's Digital Services Division Adds Chef Works to Growing Roster of Brands

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) ("Acorn" or the "Company"), a leading marketing and branding company in China, today announced that Acorn Digital Services has signed Chef Works to the lineup of brands that it represents in China. Chef Works is a global leader in culinary and hospitality apparel, serving some of the world's top hotel brands, restaurants and culinary academies. Acorn Digital Services will provide Chef Works with social media and digital management services to help grow the value of its brand in China.

"Chef Works is excited to collaborate with Acorn to further develop our brand in China. We believe Acorn's expertise in utilizing social media, KOLs and e-commerce to build brands will raise awareness of Chef Works in China and drive e-commerce sales of our products, creating a real competitive advantage for us in the Chinese market," said Adam Gross, Director, Chef Works China. "We are delighted to be partnering with Acorn Digital Services to grow our social presence in China. As the number one culinary brand in the world, we believe that we have found a partner with the vision and expertise to get our message to the people!"

Acorn Digital Services includes Acorn Entertainment and Acorn Streaming, which are Acorn's social media management business and digital content business. The division also facilitates the development of local China influencers that facilitate the conversion of Acorn's content into product sales. Acorn Digital Services' goal is to help talent and brands capture yet-untapped value from the Chinese market through a variety of means, including endorsements, pay-to-view content, KOLs as well as e-commerce.

"Social commerce is becoming a major force in e-commerce in China and leading brands like Chef Works recognize the need to stay at the forefront of marketing and branding in order to succeed. We're excited about adding Chef Works to our brand portfolio and look forward to working with them on raising the visibility of their impressive brand in the Chinese market," said Jacob A. Fisch, CEO and President of Acorn.

"Chef Works is a dynamic, fashion-forward brand in tune with the modern-day chef and the latest industry trends—a message that we expect will resonate with China's culinary and hospitality industries," said David Laris, Managing Director at Acorn Digital Services.

About Chef Works

Chef Works is a global leader in culinary and hospitality apparel with strong distribution in more than 70 countries. With an emphasis on fashion and function, Chef Works dresses the back of the house and waitstaff for a diverse range of customers including: International hotel chains, award-winning restaurants and bars, culinary schools, food service companies, laundries, assisted living facilities and upscale cinemas. The family-owned-and-operated business has helped pave the way for the current culinary uniform movement by working directly with celebrity chefs, industry leaders and hospitality influencers to develop innovative, fashion-forward garments.

About Acorn International, Inc.

Acorn International is a leading marketing and branding company in China, leveraging a twenty-year direct marketing history to monetize brand IP, content creation and distribution, and product sales, through digital media in China. For more information visit www.acorninternationalgroup.com.

