Acorn Labs Wins Winter 2023 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Acorn Labs , a next-generation platform that simplifies deploying and running containerized apps in the cloud, was named a winner of the Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award . Created by Intellyx, the first and only analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation, the award recognizes technology providers that successfully make it through Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

Acorn Labs' cloud developer platform, Acorn, is a service that makes it simple and easy for anyone to run software in a cloud sandbox and share their creations. In Acorn's free sandbox environment, users can experiment with innovative technologies, learn how containers and server software work, and easily share their creations, all without cost barriers. The free plan is designed so that users of all experience levels can launch cloud applications as easily as installing an app on their phone. The only thing users need to sign up for free access is a GitHub account.

"Cloud computing has grown overwhelmingly complex, posing hurdles for even large companies, let alone smaller teams or solo developers," said Acorn CEO Sheng Liang. "With Acorn, we shred that complexity so anyone can harness the cloud's power. Our vision was for Acorn to be instantly accessible, allowing anyone to quickly create and share their projects. Winning Intyllex's award signals we've created a truly game-changing product that is reframing how modern apps get deployed and managed today and validates Acorn as a tool that removes roadblocks so builders can focus on creating."

Acorn is currently in beta, and standard accounts are available for everyone at www.acorn.io .

As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading edge vendors that are driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace.

To honor these trailblazing firms, Intellyx's Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching. For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page.

About Acorn Labs

Acorn Labs builds software, services and open-source projects that make cloud computing accessible, collaborative and delightful. Acorn is a cloud developer platform that offers a free sandbox environment, is suitable for production scale and provides the easiest way to share applications thanks to Acorn Links. Visit www.acorn.io for more information. Acorn Runtime is an open-source project that powers Acorn and can run Acorn Images on any Kubernetes cluster. Visit ( https://github.com/acorn-io/runtime ) to learn more.

