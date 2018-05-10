Acorn Paper Gives Back With PRIDE

PRIDE Industries is one of the largest nonprofit employers of people with disabilities in the country. The organization provides personal training tailored to the individual's particular obstacles and aims to get disabled people into the workforce. It's part of a bigger vision to empower people with disabilities to become self-sufficient and go on to achieve great things. PRIDE Industries ultimately wants to show the individuals, and the wider world, that a disability is not a limitation.

Acorn Paper Products Company's Vacaville, California office has worked with PRIDE Industries for more than four years on many different projects. This has given the PRIDE team the chance to work, which has done wonders for the individuals' self-esteem and future job prospects.

The team puts in a solid shift packing wine products and assisting in organizing the warehouse. Acorn Paper Products Company also drops smaller projects off at the PRIDE Industries office in Fairfield, California.

These projects help the workers find a sense of purpose. It also gives them a chance to show their friends, family, and other potential employers that their disability is not going to hold them back.

"Acorn is a valuable customer and partner to PRIDE Industries," said Michael Ziegler, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. "Through our partnership, PRIDE helps to create jobs for people with disabilities while Acorn gets value-oriented contract packaging services for their products. Acorn's continued support provides meaningful job training and community employment opportunities for PRIDE's employees."

Acorn Paper Products Company has overcome its own obstacles since its inception in 1964. It has grown from a small acorn into a mighty oak of an industry leader, with 350 employees and 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space in Los Angeles, Vacaville, San Luis Obispo, Santa Fe Springs, and Miami.

Now Acorn Paper Products Company offers a full-line of packaging, janitorial and sanitary products, and has the largest corrugated stock program in Southern California. It also offers dedicated divisions for the booming California wine industry, fledgling Cannabis industry and many more.

The family-owned company is happy to support PRIDE Industries and believes that it's every major business's responsibility to give something back.

"Working with PRIDE Industries has really been an honor for us, and we hope it continues long into the future," said Acorn Paper Products Company CEO David Weissberg. "We firmly believe in their work, we know they're making a difference and giving people with disabilities real motivation and a sense of achievement. They're a real force for good."

"Our PRIDE Industries workers have been an inspiration to our own workforce, and we would encourage every company in the USA to get behind a great cause like this. You will be glad you did."

You can find more information on PRIDE Industries here: https://www.prideindustries.com/.

You can read more about Acorn Paper Products Company here: http://www.acorn-paper.com.

