Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel) Now Available on YouTube TV

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Networks today announced the launch of two of its proprietary subscription streaming services on YouTube TV, Acorn TV (http://acorn.tv), North America's largest and most popular streaming service for British and international television; and UMC (www.UMC.tv), the first and largest streaming service for Black TV and film. The services will join sister services Shudder, Sundance NOW, and AMC Premiere as part of YouTube TV's expanding lineup of premium streaming service add-on options.

With the launch of Acorn TV and UMC's add-on channels, YouTube TV subscribers nationwide will be able to access both streaming services' highly-in-demand, award-winning original, exclusive and popular content, including Acorn TV's bingeable mysteries, dramas and comedies from across the globe, as well as UMC's extensive library of popular Black film and television content. Acorn TV's add-on channel is now available via YouTube TV for $6 a month, and UMC's add-on channel is $5 a month.

Programming now available on Acorn TV's YouTube TV channel includes:

"Manhunt" – This 2019 series earned the highest ratings for a new ITV drama in more than six years, starring Martin Clunes ( Doc Martin ) as a former police detective who tenaciously pursues a serial killer.

This 2019 series earned the highest ratings for a new ITV drama in more than six years, starring ( as a former police detective who tenaciously pursues a serial killer. "Line of Duty" – From the creator of international sensation Bodyguard, BBC One's highest-rated critically adored cop thriller takes a probing look into modern police corruption, with new guest leads every season.

From the creator of international sensation BBC One's highest-rated critically adored cop thriller takes a probing look into modern police corruption, with new guest leads every season. " Agatha Raisin " - Emmy®-nominated actress Ashley Jensen ( Catastrophe, Extras, Ugly Betty) returns in the adaptations of MC Beaton 's best-selling novels, as an amateur sleuth who becomes entangled in mischief, mayhem and murder in this Acorn TV Original series.

Emmy®-nominated actress ( returns in the adaptations of 's best-selling novels, as an amateur sleuth who becomes entangled in mischief, mayhem and murder in this Acorn TV Original series. " Doc Martin " –This long-running beloved UK series stars Martin Clunes as a tactless, self-centered, and uptight doctor in the charming town of Portwenn, where he clashes with the village's quirky inhabitants.

–This long-running beloved UK series stars as a tactless, self-centered, and uptight doctor in the charming town of Portwenn, where he clashes with the village's quirky inhabitants. "Keeping Faith" : Award-winning actress Eve Myles ( Torchwood, Broadchurch ) stars in this Acorn TV Original hit thriller series as Faith, a lawyer with a happy marriage until her husband suddenly disappears.

: Award-winning actress ( ) stars in this Acorn TV Original hit thriller series as Faith, a lawyer with a happy marriage until her husband suddenly disappears. Other bingeable dramas including " Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries," and "Midsomer Murders," as well as Acorn TV Original series "Queens of Mystery" and "Mystery Road."

Programming now available on UMC's YouTube TV channel includes:

"A House Divided" - UMC's newest original drama series starring Demetria McKinney , Lawrence Hilton Jacobs , Paula Jai Parker , and Brad James .

- UMC's newest original drama series starring , , , and . "Beyond the Pole" – UMC's first original reality series that follows six of Atlanta's most popular exotic dancers on their journeys out of the strip club world with the help of Stormy Wellington , a former dancer turned multi-millionaire.

– UMC's first original reality series that follows six of most popular exotic dancers on their journeys out of the strip club world with the help of , a former dancer turned multi-millionaire. UMC's #1 series and fan favorite, " Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy ," which will return for its second season later this fall.

," which will return for its second season later this fall. Popular network TV shows such as OWN's "Black Love" and WEtv's "Growing Up Hip Hop."

and Classic sitcoms such as UPN's "All of Us" starring LisaRaye McCoy and Duane Martin .

starring and Classic films such as Set It Off, starring Jada Pinkett Smith , Queen Latifah , Vivica Fox , and Kimberly Elise , and B.A.P.S. starring Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle .

Over the past year, Acorn TV and UMC have expanded their availability across various platform partners, most recently joining Apple TV Channels and The Roku Channel. Others will be added later this year.

About Acorn TV

Called a "glorious streaming service… an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter) and "Netflix for the Anglophile" (NPR), Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service specializing in British and international television from AMC Networks' privately owned subsidiary RLJ Entertainment. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week with a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates or commercials. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV is available via Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Comcast/Xfinity, Android, among many other devices and offers a free trial and thereafter is just $5.99/month or $59.99/year. www.acorn.tv – Facebook: OfficialAcornTV – Twitter: @AcornTV

About UMC (Urban Movie Channel)

UMC (Urban Movie Channel) is the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television from AMC Networks' privately-owned subsidiary, RLJ Entertainment. UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. Watch UMC on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Comcast's Xfinity On Demand, Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/UrbanMovieChannel and on Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.

About RLJ Entertainment

A privately-owned subsidiary of AMC Networks, RLJ Entertainment, Inc. is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular OTT branded channels, Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE's titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE commissions and co-produces new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited. For more information, please visit RLJENTERTAINMENT.COM, ACORN.T V , and UMC.TV

About AMC Networks

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on cable television for nine consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; the subscription streaming services Shudder and Sundance Now; RLJ Entertainment, a content distribution company that includes the subscription streaming services Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company's production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.

