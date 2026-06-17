Acorns Early Launches its First-Ever Kid Advisory Board to Shape the Future of Family Finance

With 62% of parents lacking the confidence to teach financial literacy, the smart money app brings young voices to the table to help inspire their generation

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorns Early, the smart money app with an investing product and debit card for kids from Acorns, today announced the launch of its founding Kid Advisory Board, making young customers even more central to how Acorns Early builds products, tells stories, and inspires a new generation of money smart kids.

The founding Acorns Early Kid Advisory Board will review upcoming features, share their own personal saving and investing stories to inspire other kids, and ensure we’re aligned with their generation’s reality.

Kids are already active participants in a fast-moving financial world—navigating digital wallets, gaming currencies, and learning money habits from social media creators—yet a clear literacy gap remains: while 95% of parents have tried to discuss money, 62% say they don't feel confident doing it. To bridge this gap, Acorns Early went straight to the source, forming a founding Kid Advisory Board that brings together an activist CEO, a first-generation investor, a world-traveling entrepreneur, and a creator turning financial literacy into content. By talking with kids who learn, save and invest toward tangible goals, we inspire other parents to do the same.

"We put the consumer first in everything we do. So, naturally, we are putting the next generation of consumers at the center of Acorns Early," said Noah Kerner, CEO of Acorns. "If you want to build the best financial wellness product for the next generation, let them help you build it."

Meet the Founding Acorns Early Kid Advisory Board:

Savannah ("Van Van") (Age 7) | Actress, Rapper, & Creator : Van Van has earned national attention for her creative work and is channeling it into financial education. She is currently writing a book to help her peers understand money before they reach middle school.

Bellen Woodard (Age 15) | Activist & CEO: At 8 years old, Bellen founded More Than Peach®, an inclusive crayon brand. Her work earned placement in museum collections and the Library of Congress. She brings a perspective on how commerce can drive cultural change.

Naima (Age 12) | Investor & Content Creator: A seasoned investor, at 12, Naima can explain compounding. Previously featured in Acorns' Show Your Potential campaign, she represents the young people building wealth from the ground up.

Curtis (Age 12) | Global Explorer & Entrepreneur: Driven by curiosity, Curtis has explored from Antarctica to the North American School Scrabble Championship. He uses Acorns Early to save toward pilot lessons and a future travel consultancy.

The founding Kid Advisory Board will review upcoming features, share their own personal saving and investing stories to inspire other kids, and ensure we're aligned with their generation's reality. By bringing their perspectives directly into the process, Acorns Early aims to build better financial tools alongside the people who will use them.

The launch of the Kid Advisory Board expands on Acorns' vision of becoming a financial wellness system for the whole family, creating compound growth at every life stage. This announcement follows the recent launch of Acorns Early's expert-built Money Missions curriculum to YouTube, making high-quality, standards-aligned financial education free and accessible to every American family.

To date, Acorns Early has helped over 1.4 million U.S. families invest in their children's futures. By teaching that wealth is built with small decisions, made consistently over time, the app closes the financial literacy gap — aiming to prove that the real investment is the confidence a child carries for life. Learn more about the Kid Advisory Board at acorns.com/early/kid-advisory-board.

About Acorns

Acorns is the financial wellness company helping everyday Americans grow their money for the long term. Since 2014, Acorns has grown into a global company with multiple life stage products serving the needs of kids, teens, adults and parents. Named one of America's Best Financial Services of 2026 by TIME, Acorns has served over 14 million people, and helped customers save & invest over $30 billion dollars, much of it from spare change and small amounts.

Banking services issued by Lincoln Savings Bank or nbkc bank, members FDIC. The Acorns Early card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. For more information, visit www.acorns.com.

Acorns Early® is not a bank. Kids aged 6-18. Cards are issued by nbkc bank, Member FDIC, under license from Visa USA. Inc. Charges apply (min. $8/mo) until cancelled. Terms & Limits apply. Two subscriptions offered: Acorns Early Lite and Acorns Gold.

Some Acorns Gold products are accessible only through the separate Acorns app. Investment services are provided by Acorns Advisers, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Brokerage services are provided by Acorns Securities, LLC, an SEC registered Broker Dealer, Member FINRA, SIPC. Additional Acorns T&Cs apply. Investments are not FDIC-insured, are not a deposit, and may lose value.

SOURCE Acorns