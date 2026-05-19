Acorns Launches "Money Therapy" and 2026 Financial Wellness Report to Help Americans Talk More Honestly About Money

The Acorns 2026 Financial Wellness Report shows that financial health dictates emotional stability. Yet, a transparency gap remains: money is still one of American life's unspoken stigmas.

73% of Millennials admit to having felt the need to hide their true financial situation from others.

44% of Americans (and 53% of young adults) believe that simply ignoring financial decisions reduces their stress.

54% of Americans believe keeping cash feels safer than investing, even as 52% report inflation is damaging their purchasing power.

51% of young adults are turning to Buy Now, Pay Later as a budgeting tool, even as they admit this quiet debt can make it much harder to feel in control of their overall spending.

The findings also highlight how money habits influence daily life, exposing an undeniable link between our financial habits and our mental health. The report reveals that a staggering 70% of Americans who are "always" stressed about money suffer from anxiety, compared to a mere 10% of those who are "never" stressed. This financial strain is affecting our basic wellbeing, driving 1 in 3 Americans to lose sleep as money worries keep them awake at night. Yet, instead of confronting the crisis, the population is defaulting to avoidance: 44% of Americans admit they feel that stepping away from financial decisions reduces their stress, willingly choosing temporary emotional comfort even though they explicitly recognize that avoidance only makes the reality more overwhelming later.

Facing the Truth: The "Money Therapy" Series

Recognizing that money is consistently ranked as a primary source of stress for adults, but rarely treated as such, Acorns is introducing "Money Therapy", a witty mockumentary-style social series that brings America's bad money habits to the couch. Starring acclaimed comedians Clayton Farris, an actor and writer known for his role in Weapons with a digital reach of over 900k followers, and Steph Barkley, an actor and comedian recognized for her work in Grapefruit and her viral character-driven sketches, the 60-second episodes personify common financial archetypes.

This series features archetypes like "The Buy Now, Pay Later Addict," who borrows against their future; "The Waiter," who ignores balances to avoid reality; and "The Prediction Market Player," who mistakes gambling for investing. Each episode combines relatable humor with "Therapy Notes" designed to de-stigmatize financial struggle and provide actionable steps toward wellness. The series is directed by Rochée Jeffrey and produced by Brand Storytelling Studio and POV Co.

"Wealth isn't one loud decision. It's thousands of small ones made quietly and consistently over time. But it's not easy to be consistent when you're overwhelmed by financial stress," said Noah Kerner, CEO of Acorns. "We're launching 'Money Therapy' to help take some of the shame out of the conversation and bring some levity to our most common financial anxieties."

Plus, Acorns is bridging the gap between financial anxiety and action with the launch of the "Money Therapist" hotline: an interactive social campaign that invites followers to vent their money stresses to the Money Therapist via DM. New customers will receive a promo code for a $20 investment into an Acorns Invest account to start their journey toward financial wellness.*

The first installment of the six-part Money Therapy series debuts May 26 on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The report points to an encouraging path forward: financial education is associated with greater financial confidence. The data shows that when we bring money conversations into the home, it has a transformative effect. Respondents who said they received investing education at home reported an average net worth 2x higher than those who reported no financial education of any kind, and 40% higher than those who only received financial education in school. The pattern held across income levels. Respondents with home-based financial education consistently reported higher net worth, greater investment participation, and higher financial satisfaction than those whose only exposure was in a classroom setting. By replacing the taboo of money with supportive guidance, we can turn feelings of uncertainty into a clear plan of action and help families move toward a more secure, positive future.

Acorns believes small financial habits built consistently over time will help people feel more empowered about their future, especially when supported by accessible tools, education, and guidance. Watch "Money Therapy" across Acorns' social channels, and learn more at www.acorns.com.

About the Study

The research was conducted anonymously by CensusWide and commissioned by Acorns. This survey was not directed at Acorns customers. Any response collected from a customer was coincidental. The survey was conducted in April 2026, using CensusWide's nationally representative online research panel. The sample population consisted of 1,875 U.S. consumers ages 18-65 to explore the intersection of financial behavior, professional empowerment, and mental wellbeing.

About Acorns

Acorns is the financial wellness company helping everyday Americans grow their money for the long term. Since 2014, Acorns has grown into a global company with multiple life stage products serving the needs of kids, teens, adults and parents. Named one of America's Best Financial Services of 2026 by TIME, Acorns has served over 14 million people, and helped customers save & invest over $30 billion dollars, much of it from spare change and small amounts.

Acorns' "Money Therapy" series is educational entertainment only and does not provide mental health, financial, tax, legal, or investment advice.

*$20 Bonus investment is a limited time offer. Must be a first-time Acorns customer (min $3/mo). Legal U.S. residents 18+ only. Identity verification required. Terms, conditions, and other eligibility limits apply. Responses to DMs are for entertainment purposes only and not intended as personalized investment, financial, or tax advice, or as mental health services.

Investment advisory products and services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC ("Acorns"), an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Brokerage products and services are provided by Acorns Securities, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Acorns is not a bank. Banking services issued by Lincoln Savings Bank or nbkc bank, members FDIC. The Acorns Early card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. For more information, visit www.acorns.com.

SOURCE Acorns