Acorns Launches Free Tax Filing with Built-In Tax Refund Investing for Gold Customers

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorns , the financial wellness company helping everyday Americans grow their money for the long term, today announced a new partnership with april to offer complimentary federal and state tax filing for all Acorns Gold customers.

With this new offering, Acorns Gold customers can file their taxes in minutes and seamlessly invest their tax refund as soon as it arrives—bringing taxes into Acorns' broader financial wellness system alongside investing, saving, and spending, all in one place.

"For too many people, tax season is stressful and expensive," said Noah Kerner, CEO and Chairman of Acorns. "We're removing friction from the filing process—and more importantly, helping customers auto invest their refunds, turning a once-a-year moment into potential long-term growth building."

Powered by april, the built-in benefit eliminates the approximate $60 tax filing fee many Americans face, helps customers receive their maximum refund, and automatically prefills their Acorns tax documents. Customers also have access to always-on, in-app support from tax experts throughout the filing process.

Once filed, customers can choose to automatically invest their refund—making it easier to put every dollar to work toward their future without extra steps or decisions. According to the IRS , the average American receives about $3,000 in tax refunds. If invested every year for 40 years instead of spent, that habit could compound to $842,000 assuming a hypothetical 8% annual return.

This new benefit builds on the value of Acorns Gold, which delivers an average of $921 in annual value by bringing together investing, retirement, banking, and financial education into one simple subscription—designed to help customers grow their money, build lifelong habits, and support their family across every stage of life.

Complimentary tax filing is now available for all Acorns Gold customers. For more information, visit https://www.acorns.com .

About Acorns

Acorns is the financial wellness company helping everyday Americans grow their money for the long term. Since 2014, Acorns has grown into a global company with multiple life stage products serving the needs of kids, teens, adults and parents. Named one of America's Best Financial Services of 2026 by TIME , Acorns has served over 14 million people, and helped customers save & invest over $30 billion dollars, much of it from spare change and small amounts.

https://www.britannica.com/money/cost-to-file-taxes for approximate filing fee for Federal and State tax filing.

The calculation is for illustrative purposes only and assumes a 8% fixed annual rate of return with a one-time $3,000 contribution over a 40-year period. 8% annual return was selected as an arbitrary figure to show the potential of long-term investing and compound returns. Such results do not predict or represent the performance of any Acorns portfolio and do not take into consideration economic or market factors which can impact performance. Actual customers will achieve investment results materially different from those portrayed.

Average annual value based on using all Acorns Gold features and assumes annual: $7,500 Later contributions with 3% match, $6,000 Earn spending with 1.5% match, $8,000 Emergency Savings balance (consistent with Federal Reserve Survey median U.S. household balance), and estimated retail value of comparable services (Acorns Early, life insurance and estate planning). Individual results will vary based on usage, account balances, and feature selection. APY is variable and subject to change. Terms apply. Not all customers will achieve the estimated value.

Tax preparation services provided by april Tax Solutions Inc. ("april") a third-party service provider. Separate april terms of service and privacy policy apply. Exclusions apply. april may not be suitable for all tax situations. Acorns does not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. Acorns does not guarantee the accuracy of april's calculations, tax advice, services or availability, or that april will receive the maximum refund to customers. For personal tax guidance, see irs.gov or consult a tax professional. Tax document import feature available for select Acorns-generated tax documents only. Tax information shared with april is subject to their data handling practices. See https://www.acorns.com/program-agreement/ for more information.

Investment advisory products and services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC ("Acorns"), an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Brokerage products and services are provided by Acorns Securities, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Acorns is not a bank. Banking services issued by Lincoln Savings Bank or nbkc bank, members FDIC. The Acorns Early card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. For more information, visit www.acorns.com .

