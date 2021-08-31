Acorns Launches Early Smart Deposit™ To Invest Into A Child's Future With Every Paycheck

"Parents shouldn't have to choose between living expenses and investing in their kids." Tweet this

Now, Acorns Checking customers can invest a piece of their paychecks into their Early accounts through Smart Deposit™. Using a simple slider, customers can select the percentage of their paycheck they want to invest automatically from each direct deposit, starting at just 1%. Acorns aims to ease the burden and barrier of financial planning with this latest tool, as nearly 40% of America's children are born into low-income families, per the 2019 American Community Survey .

"Parents shouldn't have to choose between living expenses and investing in their kids," said Kennedy Reynolds, mother of three, author of the children's book, "Grow Your Oak," and Acorns Chief Content and Education Officer. "At the heart of Acorns Early is ease, access, and education, so those looking after children don't have to make that choice." Reynolds was recently appointed to a new role as Chief Content and Education Officer, after over five years with the company, most recently serving as Chief Brand Officer. Her appointment coincides with larger plans to build and evolve the Acorns Education product.

Over 30% of Acorns' customers that were surveyed reported a household income under $50,000, and 40% were not saving for their kids before the launch of Acorns Early.

"The financial divide is growing," said Kerner. "But, if we give every parent the ability to easily invest in their kids at birth, we can make strides towards leveling the playing field."

Acorns Early is available by visiting the Acorns website or downloading the Acorns app. Acorns customers can set up Smart Deposit™ with an Acorns Checking account.

