Acorns Launches Job Finder To Help Millions of Americans Find Work and Earn

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorns , the top saving and investing app helping more than 8.2 million Americans save and invest for the future, announced the launch of Acorns Job Finder. Acorns is connecting customers with new career opportunities, helping them earn more money, so that they can save and invest more, all from one app.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the total number of unemployed Americans remains near the same level we saw at the peak of the Great Recession; and, close to 40 million have been impacted overall with reduced hours. To stay afloat, many have started a side hustle to make extra money and meet their financial goals. According to results from an Acorns survey of 2,000 Americans, 34% report they don't make enough money to meet their financial goals. 66% said ensuring future financial stability is their key motivator for seeking work. 25% indicate they would like to build an emergency savings fund to be better prepared in the future.

Within a few taps, Acorns customers at every tier can find millions of full-time, part-time, and remote job opportunities, set job alerts, and explore custom career development content to support their financial wellness at no additional cost. By introducing Job Finder to its financial wellness system, Acorns is looking after the financial best interests of the up-and-coming and removing a main barrier to its customers achieving their money goals.

"Acorns has always empowered people with tools to save, invest and achieve financial wellness," said Acorns CEO, Noah Kerner. "Now through Jobs, we're helping Americans find work so they can achieve their financial goals. When you earn more, you save and invest more."

On October 29th, Acorns is taking the day off to help Americans find a job. Acorns will host the first "Acorns Career Day," a free, virtual job fair featuring special guests and experts who will share tips, stories, and resources about career discovery, job searching, and interviewing. The event is open to anyone who wants to upskill their future. Sign-up at acorns.com/careerday .

Job Finder's listings are powered by ZipRecruiter, the leading online employment marketplace, that connects 2.3 million businesses with job seekers. On average, ZipRecruiter features over 9 million active job postings. All of these opportunities will be accessible through Acorns Job Finder, from seasonal opportunities and side gigs to full-time employment.

Jobs is the latest addition to Acorns Earn and joins a group of products that help customers earn, save, and invest more.

About Acorns:

Acorns is the country's fastest-growing saving and investing app helping more than 8.2 million save and invest for the future. Its easy-to-use, mobile-first technology makes it simple for anyone to set aside and invest life's spare money. Acorns allows customers to automatically invest in a low-cost, diversified portfolio of exchange-traded funds offered by some of the world's top asset managers (including Vanguard and BlackRock). Customers grow their wealth in one of five portfolios constructed with help from world-renowned Nobel laureate economist Dr. Harry Markowitz. Acorns' smart portfolio algorithms automatically work in the background of life, helping users build wealth naturally, pennies at a time. From Acorns mighty oaks do grow.

Acorns is accessed simply and easily via the app for iPhone, Android, or desktop. Visit Acorns.com for more.

Press Contact:

Jessica Schaefer

[email protected]

585.233.0321

SOURCE Acorns

Related Links

http://www.acorns.com

