Acosta Acquires Impact Group and Launches Impact NSS and Acosta | Berg

As a result of the acquisition, Acosta will launch two new sub-brands: Impact NSS and Acosta | Berg. Acosta's Natural Specialty Sales business will be renamed Impact NSS, and Impact Group will become part of this unit. Acosta | Berg will offer a unique and specialized van-based sales business serving metropolitan retailers in key urban markets.

The acquisition will offer clients of both companies access to a wider range of expertise to help their products grow. The deal will open new opportunities, including a highly differentiated national confection solution; a hyperlocal, van-based sales solution; and a dedicated distribution capability to help emerging brands get to market.



"We proudly welcome Impact Group and all of its talented associates into the Acosta family and are thrilled to further expand our offerings and provide even greater value to our partners," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta. "With Impact Group's strength in regional markets and Acosta's specialty in intimate customer relationships, our clients will receive the level of service and attention they need to succeed. We look forward to a bright future for our associates and clients."



Acosta and Impact Group will thoughtfully integrate in the coming months, with Impact Group president Matt Buskirk managing the integration in a transitional consultative role to ensure cultures of both organizations successfully combine. Buskirk's extensive CPG industry experience and commitment to developing talent has been instrumental in helping Impact Group grow into the leading sales and marketing agency it is today. Impact NSS and Acosta | Berg will continue to conduct business as usual with expanded capabilities.



"We are excited to join forces with Acosta, a like-minded company committed to innovation and driving growth for clients," said Matt Buskirk. "By offering new and expanded capabilities, this deal opens up a world of possibilities for the fast-growing natural, specialty, ethnic and emerging brand segments. We look forward to this next chapter in our business as part of the Acosta family."



Impact Group's Marie Hanson has been named Chief Sales Officer of Acosta and will oversee the success of all HQ client-related activities across U.S. channels, reporting to Darian Pickett, CEO Sales Agency. Marie began her career in the CPG industry in 1994 and has held numerous leadership and executive roles at Impact Group, Mezzetta, Diamond Foods and Kraft Foods, among others.



The acquisition is a forward-thinking business decision for both companies, allowing them to leverage their shared commitments to strengthening and modernizing services and capabilities to help clients compete in the modern marketplace. It also solidifies Acosta as the industry's preeminent sales and marketing agency, poised to help clients of both companies maximize opportunities across a broader range of geographies and channels.

About Acosta

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit https://www.acosta.com/.



About Impact Group

Founded in 1994, Impact Group is a fearless and passionate sales and marketing agency with offices and teams spread strategically across the country. Impact Group has decades of combined experience in the retail broker and CPG industry, which enables clients to more effectively connect with retailers and drive aggressive growth and sales. Impact Group focuses on leading change through innovative services including sales, merchandising, and category analytical support to companies in the CPG industry. Over 700 remarkable CPG companies trust Impact Group to represent their brand. With associates, Impact Group is known for fostering a culture that is authentic, strategic, collaborative and entrepreneurial. For more information, please visit https://www.impactgrp.com/.

SOURCE Acosta

