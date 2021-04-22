Acosta Announces Launch of FrontLine Marketing @Home, Powered by Sampler

"Sampling is a tried-and-true strategy to drive trial and conversion, but the pandemic permanently changed the availability and approach of traditional in-store sampling programs, making it much more difficult for CPG brands to reach consumers," said Derek Bowen, President, Marketing Services, North America at Acosta. "It was important to Acosta and FrontLine Marketing to develop a solution that helps CPG brands get noticed as consumer priorities continue to evolve — and our new program does just that. FrontLine Marketing @Home, powered by our technology partner, Sampler, offers brands a new and effective way to expand product sampling and increase awareness by utilizing digitalization to connect with their target consumers."

FrontLine Marketing partnered with Sampler, the leader in digitally-targeted, direct-to-consumer product sampling, to develop the program. The partnership allows FrontLine Marketing to tap into Sampler's enterprise-grade digital sampling technology, leveraging 700+ consumer segments to precisely engage shoppers within a network spanning a reach of 59 million.

"We're thrilled to partner with Acosta to help their clients build direct relationships with shoppers in our now digital-first world," said Trey Geiger, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Sampler. "As consumer behavior has transformed over the past year, driving targeted trial and gathering valuable consumer data and feedback is more critical than ever."

FrontLine Marketing @Home enables brands to convert consumers from 'trier' to 'buyer' and even brand advocate, while also allowing them to dialogue with consumers, leading to deeper insights companies can leverage for positioning, packaging, targeting and cross-selling.

About Acosta

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit http://www.acosta.com/.

About FrontLine Marketing

FrontLine Marketing is a specialized consumer marketing and merchandising activation company, best known for its turnkey in-store display programs that get brands noticed and drive incremental sales. FrontLine Marketing is a business unit of Acosta. For more information, please visit https://www.frontlinemarketing.com/.

About Sampler

Sampler, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is the leading direct-to-consumer product sampling platform helping brands deliver samples online and gather the data and insights they need to build one-to-one relationships with consumers. Sampler has worked with over 600 brands in 24 countries and has built a reach of over 59M consumers. For more information, please visit https://sampler.io/sampler-business.

