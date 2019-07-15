Acosta Announces Leadership Transition

"Under Alejandro's leadership, Acosta made substantial progress executing on our transformation plan," said Gary Chartrand, Executive Chairman of the Acosta Board of Directors. "Acosta is now positioned to drive sustainable, long-term growth for our clients, our customers and Acosta. The Board has determined that this is the right time to make a transition. We appreciate Alejandro's contributions to Acosta and wish him success in his next chapter.

"Throughout Darian's extensive tenure at Acosta, he has shaped nearly every aspect of our business with a steadfast commitment to driving performance for our clients and customers. Darian's transition to Chief Executive Officer is a natural progression of his successful career within the organization and I am confident he is the right choice to lead Acosta at this time. The Company's diverse capabilities, long-standing relationships and broad expertise make us the preferred partner for manufacturers and retailers in this rapidly evolving industry."

"Acosta plays a critical role helping our clients and customers prepare for the competitive consumer landscape of the future and develop strategies to adapt and grow," said Pickett. "I am excited to lead a highly talented and passionate team of professionals and continue demonstrating our proven abilities to drive sales and market penetration for our clients and customers. When our clients and customers win, so does Acosta."

Darian Pickett Biography

Darian Pickett joined Acosta in 1991 as a Business Manager after graduating from the University of North Texas, and throughout his tenure has served Acosta in leadership positions spanning the sales strategy, client services, customer marketing, analytics, business management, sales optimization and retail management functional areas. His roles as EVP, Strategic Channels in 2010, EVP, New Business Development in 2013 and President of Strategic Channels in 2014 provide him broad experience and perspective for the CEO position. In 2017, Pickett was appointed Chief Client Officer, reflecting his responsibility for the total client experience and sales execution across all Acosta lines of business. Throughout his career, Pickett has developed deep expertise in driving growth for CPG brands, knowledge of the retail and CPG industry, and trusted relationships with clients, customers and retailer partners.

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

SOURCE Acosta

Related Links

http://www.acosta.com

