Acosta Announces National Partnership with Voortman Cookies Ltd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta announced today it was named U.S. sales and marketing agency of record for Voortman Cookies Ltd., a leading cookie brand and subsidiary of Hostess Brands, Inc.

Effective immediately, Acosta, a leading sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, will represent Voortman, the top player in crème wafers and sugar-free cookies, according to Nielsen. The Canada-based company manufactures seven cookie and three wafer lines in total, with an additional wafer line in the works.

"It is an honor to partner with Hostess, a powerhouse category leader, and Voortman, a high-quality leading brand," said Darian Pickett, CEO of Acosta. "Voortman's uniquely positioned and differentiated product lines are already a winner with consumers. We see great growth potential and are excited take the brand to the next level."

For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping CPG companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets via a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services.

"We are eager to work with Acosta to increase Voortman's household penetration and name recognition in the U.S.," said Andrew Callahan, president and CEO of Hostess. "With the expanded Hostess portfolio in the growing cookie and better-for-you sweet snacking categories, we are confident Acosta's strategy will enable us to accelerate growth for the newest brand in our product portfolio."

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies, Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand. For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

